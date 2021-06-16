‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ & More Spinoffs of Your Fave Procedurals Coming This Fall

The coming season promises spine-tinglers (the killer return of Dexter), old favorites (a new Wonder Years), musical showstoppers (Ariana Grande on The Voice) and much more.

But first: super spinoffs of your four favorite procedurals!

Law & Order: For the Defense (NBC)

What can we say about Dick Wolf’s ageless Law & Order franchise: The mothership’s first spinoff, Special Victims Unit, TV’s longest-running live-action series, has been renewed for Seasons 23 and 24. Newbie Organized Crime, featuring the return of Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, opened big and remained a hit with fans—thanks in part to the crossovers bringing together beloved cops Stabler and Benson (Mariska Hargitay), which will continue in Season 2. For the Defense completes Wolf’s Thursday night sweep.

Why We’re Excited

Across six Law & Order series, spanning 30 years, defense attorneys have largely been supporting players—foils and enemies. This still-to-be-cast drama set at a criminal defense firm puts them under the microscope. For Wolf, who’s tapped CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn as showrunner, it’s “an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.” We can’t wait to be the judge of that! —Ileane Rudolph

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

For a decade, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000–15) was one of the most watched dramas in the world. The grisly, neon-tinged exploits of a Sin City forensic team captivated viewers with its cutting-edge science, cinematic production values (Quentin Tarantino directed!) and winning ensemble led by William Petersen as “The Bug Man” Gil Grissom. After spawning three spinoffs (Miami, NY and Cyber), the franchise returns to where it all began for this sequel, which finds the Vegas Crime Lab’s new head (Paula Newsome) calling in reinforcements in a crisis.

Why We’re Excited

That cavalry includes Petersen, as well as fellow original series costars Wallace Langham, Paul Guilfoyle and Jorja Fox. That means we’ll learn the status of Gil and Sara Sidle’s relationship along with just how much the high-tech world of criminal forensics has changed in six years. By mixing old blood with the new (including Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon), CBS should hit the jackpot. —Damian Holbrook

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

The NCIS franchise has everything required to top the ratings: quirky, lovable characters, twisty crime cases, action galore and will-they-or-won’t-they office romances. And they know how to end a season! Flagship NCIS left Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in danger—again; Los Angeles said goodbye to longtime cast members Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith; New Orleans wrapped its seven-season run with a wedding for big boss Pride (we’ll miss you, Scott Bakula!). With Hawai’i, producers break new ground.

Why We’re Excited

The NCIS world has no shortage of fascinating, gutsy women, but for the first time the team lead is female. She’s Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, a mother of two, played by Vanessa Lachey (Truth Be Told), who notes: “I’m excited to bring a different layer to this role and hopefully inspire this next generation of girls and women.” —Kate Hahn

FBI: International (CBS)

First came 2018’s FBI, starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki as agents in the New York office, now TV’s third-most-watched drama. In January 2020, Most Wanted introduced us to a task force hunting fugitives across America. This fall, the fast-growing franchise expands again with International taking the 9/8c slot between those shows—making CBS’s Tuesday lineup another Dick Wolf triple play.

Why We’re Excited

The new series launches during a three-way crossover event. It focuses on an International Fly Team (casting TBA) based in Budapest that travel the globe neutralizing threats against Americans. “When you think of International’s intrigue, it’s much more Bourne than Bond,” says Wolf. Even without the martinis or guns (they aren’t allowed to carry them!), following these investigators abroad sounds thrilling. —Ileane Rudolph