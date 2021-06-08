‘The Bachelorette’ Wins Monday Night Ratings With Season 17 Premiere

The Bachelorette returned last night with some changes from past seasons, the biggest one being longtime host Chris Harrison‘s absence.

But that didn’t seem to put a damper on things as part of the change included the welcoming of new hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, two former Bachelorettes who know what it’s like to stand in Katie Thurston‘s position. The big question is whether or not the new formula worked?

While the new hosts were mostly loved by viewers, especially online, but there are definitely some fans who were missing him. Could the viewership have been impacted by this hosting switch-up? According to the ratings, based on Neilsen’s numbers, The Bachelorette pulled in a promising audience, leading the night’s ratings.

Initial reports see the series snagging a 0.9 rating in the key demo of 18-49 with 3.6 million viewers tuning in to see how Katie Thurston’s first night went. The trend continued for ABC as The Bachelorette led in The Good Doctor season finale.

The Freddie Highmore-starring series pulled in 3.9 million viewers but a smaller rating at 0.6 among the key demo. Will The Bachelorette‘s ability to hold the lead continue? It’s entirely up to the viewers.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC