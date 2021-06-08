Did You Miss Chris Harrison in ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere? (POLL)

The Bachelorette returned for its 17th season on June 7, and Katie Thurston’s search for love is happening without the usual host. As we already knew, Chris Harrison is not hosting this season following recent controversy — he’s also out of the franchise — and former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are instead taking point.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn kicked off their first night as hosts waiting for Katie to arrive and, going off of their experiences, imagining how she must be feeling. Between that conversation and the one they had with Katie after surprising her (she said she thought she’d be doing this by herself), there was a lot of emphasis on them being there for her.

“We’ve been in Katie’s shoes, in this position, and I think Tayshia and I can help her navigate all of these relationships,” Kaitlyn explained.

Katie asked them for any advice they had for her, and both agreed she shouldn’t rule anyone out on the first night. Tayshia pointed out that Zac Clark wasn’t her top pick on Night 1. They then watched (and shared their thoughts on) the guys as they pulled up to meet Katie.

For the most part, viewers loved having Tayshia and Kaitlyn as hosts.

However, some did miss Harrison and thought it wasn’t the same without him.

Then there were others who admitted the change wasn’t that noticeable.

What do you think? Vote in our poll below.

