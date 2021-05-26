‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

Ready for more love on Amazon?

All eight half-hour episodes of the second season of the romantic anthology Modern Love are set to premiere on Friday, August 13, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming service has also announced that Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the cast. They’ll appear in an episode directed by showrunner, executive producer, and writer John Carney.

The new season tells “new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty” and is inspired by The New York Times column of the same name. Season 2 was filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

Menzies and Okonedo join the previously announced cast which includes: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells also directed, and Celine Held and Logan George co-directed an episode. Joining Carney as executive producers are Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, Anthony Bregman, Caitlin Roper, and Choire Sicha. Sean Fogel and Miriam Mintz are producers. The editor of the Modern Love column, Daniel Jones, is a co-producer.

The first season of Modern Love dropped in October 2019.

Modern Love, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 13, Amazon Prime Video