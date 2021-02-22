‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Stacks the Deck With Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Gbenga Akinnagbe & More

If you fell hard for Amazon Prime Video’s anthology, Modern Love, get ready to do it all over again for Season 2.

The series has announced a host of stars including Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Anna Paquin, (Flack) and Minnie Driver to the mix for a new set of stories exploring relationships, good and bad. Filmed across the globe in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, as well as in Dublin, Ireland, Season 2 will drop sometime later this year.

The packed roster also includes The Deuce‘s Gbenga Akinnagbe, Garrett Hedlund, Miranda Richardson, Lucy Boynton, Zoë Chao, Susan Blackwell, Tom Burke,Ben Rappaport, Jack Reynor, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

Season 2 is also recruiting a strong group of directors, including actor Andrew Rannells, who will helm an episode about on a personal essay that he penned for the New York Times column on which the series is based.

Season 1 of the anthology debuted in 2019 and featured a variety of stars ranging from Anne Hathaway and Dev Patel to Fleabag‘s own “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott.

Modern Love, Season 2, TBA 2021, Amazon Prime Video