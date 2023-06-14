Outlander is just days away from returning and Starz has released several images from the upcoming Season 7 premiere episode, “A Life Well Lost.”

But whose life is about to be lost, you might ask? Could it be Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who is wearing a noose? Only time will tell for certain, but if her heroic husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) has any say in the matter, not a single hair on her head will be harmed.

According to the premiere episode’s logline, “Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina.” It seems like other familiar faces from Claire and Jamie’s lives are floating around Wilmington as Mark Lewis Jones reprises his role as Tom Christie, and Chris Larkin returns as the menacing Richard Brown.

Thankfully, Young Ian (John Bell) is sticking by his uncle Jamie’s side to help find Claire. As viewers will recall, she and Jamie were separated in the final moments of Season 6 when Richard Brown had him dragged off to be shipped back to Scotland, and Claire was sent to prison in Wilmington, accused of the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) and her unborn child.

Scroll down for a peek into what’s to come for the gang, including Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger (Richard Rankin). And don’t miss the Season 7 premiere when it airs on Starz beginning Friday, June 16.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz