'Outlander' Season 7 Premiere: Claire Wears Noose as Jamie Races to Rescue Her

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, John Bell, and Mark Lewis Jones in the 'Outlander' Season 7 premiere
Starz
Outlander is just days away from returning and Starz has released several images from the upcoming Season 7 premiere episode, “A Life Well Lost.”

But whose life is about to be lost, you might ask? Could it be Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who is wearing a noose? Only time will tell for certain, but if her heroic husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) has any say in the matter, not a single hair on her head will be harmed.

According to the premiere episode’s logline, “Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina.” It seems like other familiar faces from Claire and Jamie’s lives are floating around Wilmington as Mark Lewis Jones reprises his role as Tom Christie, and Chris Larkin returns as the menacing Richard Brown.

Thankfully, Young Ian (John Bell) is sticking by his uncle Jamie’s side to help find Claire. As viewers will recall, she and Jamie were separated in the final moments of Season 6 when Richard Brown had him dragged off to be shipped back to Scotland, and Claire was sent to prison in Wilmington, accused of the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) and her unborn child.

Scroll down for a peek into what’s to come for the gang, including Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger (Richard Rankin). And don’t miss the Season 7 premiere when it airs on Starz beginning Friday, June 16.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire stands tall at the gallows, keeping her emotions in check despite the circumstances.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

She gets more emotional as the end appears to draw near for her.

Chris Larkin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Perhaps it has something to do with the nefarious Richard Brown watching from the street?

Mark Lewis Jones in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Tom Christie remains close to town after vowing to look out for Claire.

Mark Lewis Jones in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

So, what brings him him aboard a boat?

John Bell, Sam Heughan, and Mark Lewis Jones in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

He appears to catch up with Young Ian and Jamie at a tavern.

John Bell and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

It seems as though whatever Tom Christie had to share is cause for concern on Young Ian and Jamie’s faces.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie’s somber expression raises concern about Claire’s outlook.

Eugene O'Hare and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

It seems that Jamie is trying to reason with Governor Martin (Eugene O’Hare).

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Will he find solace in confrontation? It seems as though he’s paying a threatening visit to a certain somebody…

Chris Larkin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Could it be Richard Brown?

Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Meanwhile, Brianna and Roger are on an adventure of their own.

Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

But what could be raising this concerning look on Roger’s face?

Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Bree takes a rest in the sand, saving a smile for her husband.

Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

And in turn, Roger appears to have a smile for Bree in return.

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe

Chris Larkin

John Bell

Mark Lewis Jones

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton

