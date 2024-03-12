‘Wonderfalls’ Turns 20: Where’s the Canceled-Too-Soon Show’s Cast Now?

It only took four episodes for Wonderfalls to go over the edge and plummet into the icy depths of TV cancellation, but two decades later, viewers are still falling for the quirky Fox series.

In Wonderfalls, created by Bryan Fuller and director Todd Holland, a 24-year-old Niagara Falls gift shop employee starts getting messages from animal figurines — including a brass monkey, a wax lion, and a mounted fish — that lead her to intervene in other people’s lives to positive effect.

Critics appreciated the series — the Los Angeles Times’ Robert Lloyd called it “so well done, so fresh and unpredictable, and so little in thrall to conventional virtues as to make the weary reviewer prostrate with joy” — but Fox yanked the series less than a month after its debut on March 12, 2004.

Unlike other canceled TV shows, though, Wonderfalls at least got a DVD release, with all 13 episodes ready to be discovered by new fans. With the 20th anniversary now upon us, here are updates on the series regulars.