Who Are the Bridgerton Siblings Married To? A Full Guide to the ‘Bridgerton’ Love Stories

Avery Thompson
Comments
Claudia Jessie as Eloise and Luke Thompson as Benedict in 'Bridgerton'
Netflix

By the end of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, Violet Bridgerton’s work is done. The Bridgerton matriarch wishes for all eight of her children to find love matches, and her dream comes true.

The Netflix series has already started exploring the love stories of the Bridgerton siblings. The first season revolved around Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), followed by Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Season 2. Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) journey was supposed to be next, according to the order of Quinn’s books, but the show went on a bit of a detour by focusing on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) love story in Season 3.

After Colin and Penelope’s story comes to a close in Part 2, out June 13, a new Bridgerton sibling will find love in Season 4. If the show continues beyond the fourth season, viewers will get to see all of the Bridgerton siblings fall in love.

So, who do all Bridgerton siblings end up marrying? Scroll down to get the details on the husbands and wives of the beloved Bridgerton family. (Note: the slides go from the oldest Bridgerton sibling to the youngest.)

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Anthony & Kate

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma had the ultimate enemies-to-lovers journey in Season 2, complicated even more by Anthony’s initial proposal to her younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran). But they couldn’t deny their feelings for each other forever. After Anthony’s epic “bane of my existence” monologue, it was endgame for these two.

In Season 3, Anthony and Kate are living in wedding bliss and working on starting a family. In the book series, the Viscount and Viscountess welcome four kids: Edmund, Miles, Charlotte, and Mary.

Luke Thompson in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Benedict & Sophie

Benedict Bridgerton’s love story hasn’t been told yet on Bridgerton, but his journey to happily ever after is highly anticipated. In An Offer From a Gentleman, Benedict meets Sophie Beckett at a masquerade ball in a very Cinderella moment. Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood and endures harsh treatment by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters.

She eventually becomes a maid in Violet Bridgerton’s house. Benedict and Sophie fall in love and marry at the end of the novel. They have four children: Charles, Alexander, William, and Violet.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Episode 2
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Colin & Penelope

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s romance is at the center of Season 3. Colin finally realizes his feelings for Penelope as he tries to help her find a husband. Just as he’s about to lose her to Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), Colin intervenes, leading to their steamy carriage scene. At the end of Part 1, Colin proposes to Penelope.

In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope get married. Yes, he does find out she’s Lady Whistledown. They have four children: Agatha, Thomas, Jane, and George.

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Daphne & Simon

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset’s relationship kicked off the Bridgerton phenomenon in Season 1. Daphne and Simon embraced the “fake dating” romance trope to help raise Daphne’s capital in finding a suitor. In the aftermath of their passionate garden kiss, Simon and Daphne married. Simon stressed that he couldn’t give Daphne children, but he wasn’t entirely honest about why.

When Daphne realized the truth, this caused tension in their marriage. After a brief estrangement, their love prevailed. Daphne and Simon welcomed their first child. In the show, their son’s name is Augie.

In the book series, Daphne and Simon have a daughter first, Amelia, before welcoming Belinda, Caroline, David, and Edward.

Claudia Jessie and Chris Fulton as Eloise and Sir Phillip Crane in 'Bridgerton'
Netflix

Eloise & Phillip

Eloise Bridgerton’s (Claudia Jessie) suitor has already been introduced in the Bridgerton show universe. Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) made his first appearance in Season 1 when he announced his brother’s death.

In Eloise’s book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, Eloise runs away from London to marry her pen pal Phillip, a man she’s never met. Phillip is a widower with two kids from his marriage to his late wife Marina. Eloise and Phillip get married and have three children: Penelope (after her bestie), Georgiana, and Frederick. They also raise Phillip and Marina’s kids.

Hannah Dodd and Victor Alli as Francesca and John Stirling in 'Bridgerton'
Netflix

Francesca & John

Oh, Francesca Bridgerton. In Season 3, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) makes her debut and crosses paths with the sweet John Stirling (Victor Alli), the Earl of Kilmartin. They bond quickly and John appreciates Francesca’s love of music.

In When He Was Wicked, Francesca and John get married. However, their romance is short-lived. John sadly dies of a brain aneurysm. Francesca gets a second love in her life when she reconnects with John’s cousin, Michael Stirling. Michael had fallen in love with Francesca before she even married John. Francesca and Michael eventually get married and have two kids: John (named after her first husband) and Janet.

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Gregory & Lucy

Gregory Bridgerton, played by Will Tilston, is the youngest Bridgerton brother and has a whirlwind romance of his own in On the Way to the Wedding. Gregory thinks he’s in love with Hermione Watson, but she’s in love with someone else.

Lady Lucinda Abernathy is Hermione’s best friend and offers to help Gregory win her friend’s heart, but Lucy and Gregory wind up falling for each other. There’s just one catch — Lucy is already engaged to someone else. Gregory risks it all and gets the girl. Lucy and Gregory marry and have a whopping nine children together.

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 1
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Hyacinth & Gareth

Hyacinth Bridgerton, played by Florence Hunt) is the youngest of all the Bridgerton siblings. Her love story with Gareth St. Clair is explored in the seventh Bridgerton book, It’s In His Kiss. Hyacinth and Gareth fall in love while translating his family’s diary. Gareth also happens to be Lady Danbury’s grandson and Gregory’s best friend. After their marriage, Hyacinth and Gareth have two kids: George and Isabella.

Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey

Luke Newton

Luke Thompson

Nicola Coughlan

Phoebe Dynevor

Regé-Jean Page

Simone Ashley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Boris Kodjoe and Merle Dandridge; Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato on 'Station 19'
1
Flames of Love! 10 Couples From ‘Station 19,’ Ranked
Ali Fedotowsky, Trista Sutter
2
Ali Fedotowsky, Trista Sutter Return From Social Media Absences
Michelle Loewenstein and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’s 10 Biggest Winners, Ranked
Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson for 'Home Improvement'
4
Patricia Richardson Says ‘Home Improvement’ Ended After She Asked for Equal Pay
Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ, Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
5
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Would ‘Jump’ at Opportunity to Return to ‘The Resident’