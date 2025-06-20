Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Bridgerton Newsletter:

Bridgerton Season 4 has officially wrapped production, meaning fans are closer than ever to seeing Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) love story unfold onscreen as the episodes come together behind the scenes.

While Netflix has already previously announced Season 4’s 2026 premiere and released a first clip of Thompson and Ha’s leading characters, the streamer announced the production’s wrap with a sweet behind-the-scenes video.

The tease features several cast members in addition to Ha and Thompson, including Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel, Hannah Dodd, Masali Baduza, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao, Katie Leung, Oli Higginson, and Geraldine Alexander.

“Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude the production of the forthcoming season! Indeed, there is much to look forward to…,” the show’s social media account captioned the video featuring the stars entering their trailers in costume and exiting in their street clothes.

Considering the show’s wrap announcement, this means Season 4 was filmed for roughly 10 months, with production’s start announced back in late September 2024. While we may have to wait a little longer to see the Ton’s return onscreen, this wrap video is certainly interesting to consider, as some key cast members are missing from the lineup.

While Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley‘s absences aren’t shocking, considering they’ve teased their return for some scenes as Anthony and Kate in Season 4, we’re more surprised to find Claudia Jessie and Luke Newton, who play siblings Eloise and Colin, absent from this lineup. Could it indicate where things are heading in Season 5?

As fans know by now, Netflix has ordered Shondaland’s hit Regency era series based on Julia Quinn’s books for Seasons 5 and 6, which has led to theories about who could play Season 5’s leads. Could Jessie’s absence hint at a storyline from the books, which sees Eloise disappear as she seeks out Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton)?

Then again, Victor Alli‘s absence could also indicate that Francesca (Dodd) and Michaela’s (Baduza) romance is next. It’s certainly something to ponder, but only time will tell where Season 4’s end will take viewers. Let us know your theories in the comments section, and let us know what you’re most looking forward to when Bridgerton returns to TV in 2026.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, 2026, Netflix