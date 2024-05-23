Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 hasn’t even premiered yet, but fans are already poking around for clues about Season 4. While we don’t know who the lead for the upcoming fourth season will be just yet, some fans believe they’ve discovered a hint about the season’s central love story. Benedict (Luke Thompson) lovers, it may finally be your time to shine!

Bridgerton hairstylist Grace Gorman has posted a series of photos on her Instagram page of the wigs seen on key characters in Season 3, including Cressida’s mother (Joanna Bobin). In a post showing off one of Bobin’s Season 3 looks, Gorman added a “fun fact” that could possibly be a Season 4 clue. “Lady Cowpers first name is Araminta!” Gorman wrote.

Fans quickly flooded the comments over the Araminta name drop. “ARAMINTAAAAAAA!!!!! SOPHIE ALMOST THERE!!!!!!!!” one fan wrote. Another fan commented, “Her name is what?!?!?! No way i can’t wait for Benedict’s season.” Followed by, “ARAMINTA!!! SOPHIE BECKETTTTTT, THE LADY IN SILVER, YOU ARE COMING!!!”

Yes, a legion of fans think Lady Cowper’s first name is a direct hint that Season 4 will revolve around Benedict and Sophie’s love story.

You might be asking: why? Well, we’re inching into spoiler territory. In Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, which was inspired by Cinderella, Benedict meets Sophie Beckett. Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood. Her mother, a maid, died in childbirth. Years later, her father marries a woman named — dun, dun, dun — Araminta, who becomes the Bridgerton version of a wicked stepmother and forces Sophie to work as her maid.

If Cressida’s mother becomes the Araminta in Sophie’s story, that would be a way to keep Cressida (Jessica Madsen) and Lady Cowper in the Bridgerton world moving forward. Cressida could take the place of one of Sophie’s stepsisters, Rosamund or Posy. Cressida has had a larger role in Bridgerton Season 3 so far, and Season 4 could expand on that even more by having her play a large part in Benedict and Sophie’s story.

Lady Cowper being Sophie’s stepmother would be a fun way to connect Sophie to a character we already know. However, the show could stick to the storyline of An Offer From a Gentleman and introduce the Earl of Penwood, Araminta, Rosamund, and Posy. Hey, Araminta could have just been a popular name in the Regency era!

The show hasn’t always adhered to the book series plot lines and characters. In the books, Benedict’s story is before Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan). The show recently introduced Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) as a new suitor for Penelope, and he was never a character in the books. Time will tell if this “fun fact” was a Season 4 clue all along!

Do you think Lady Cowper is Sophie’s stepmother? Whose love story will be the focus of Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix