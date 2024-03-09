Bridgerton Season 3 hasn’t even premiered yet, but fans are already looking ahead to Season 4. There are plenty of Bridgerton love stories left, and Netflix isn’t even halfway through Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton collection of novels. Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s most popular series, so anticipation about the show’s future beyond Season 3 is expected.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story is at the center of the third season, and fans can’t wait for Polin’s romance to unfold. But which Bridgerton sibling will take center stage next?

Read on to get all the latest updates about Bridgerton Season 4.

Is There Going To Be a Bridgerton Season 4?

Yes. Bridgerton was renewed for Season 3 and Season 4 back in April 2021 when Season 2 was in production. The announcement was released on social media via Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers. “It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons 3 and 4. This author shall have to purchase more ink…” the announcement read.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

When Is Bridgerton Season 4 Coming Out?

Bridgerton Season 4 does not have a premiere date yet. Since production has yet to begin, it’s difficult to say when the fourth season will launch. The earliest Season 4 will premiere is 2025.

In the meantime, you can catch up on the first two seasons of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix. The first half of Bridgerton Season 3 will premiere on May 16, 2024. The second part will launch on June 13, 2024.

Whose Love Story Will Be Featured in Bridgerton Season 4?

The Bridgerton Season 4 love story remains a mystery. By following Penelope and Colin’s love story in Season 3, the show has already switched the order of Quinn’s novels. Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love story with Sophie Beckett is the subject of Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman. Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which revolves around Penelope and Colin, is Quinn’s fourth book in the series.

Bridgerton Season 4 could finally be Benedict’s time to shine, but it could skip the second eldest Bridgerton brother and focus on Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). Eloise’s storyline really ramped up at the end of Season 2. She discovered Penelope is behind Lady Whistledown, so there’s bound to be plenty of Eloise content in Season 3 that could propel her to be the Season 4 lead. However, Bridgerton could really throw fans a twist and make Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) the center of the fourth season.

Which Cast Members Will Return For Bridgerton Season 4?

The official Bridgerton Season 4 cast has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix. However, given the past two seasons, you can expect plenty of familiar characters like Penelope, Colin, Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews).

Regé-Jean Page has notoriously not returned as the Duke of Hastings since his dazzling debut in Bridgerton Season 1. Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, popped up in Season 2 but will not be in Season 3. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are set to return as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in Season 3 after getting their fairytale ending last season.