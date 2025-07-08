Jonathan Bailey Says He Learned Nothing About Romance From ‘Bridgerton’

Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Bridgerton Newsletter:

Unlike his Bridgerton character, Jonathan Bailey didn’t go through a romance evolution while working on the Netflix period romance.

“Do you think being in Bridgerton has made you better at romance?” Amelia Dimoldenberg asked the actor on the Friday, July 4, episode of her Chicken Shop Date YouTube series. With a chuckle, Bailey replied, “No!”

He explained, “It was a fantasy, isn’t it? Romance is grounded and real.”

Bailey went on to tell Dimoldenberg that he could “imagine” her in an upcoming season of Bridgerton. “Can you cast me in it?” she asked, to which he clarified, “I have absolutely no power over that whatsoever.”

When asked what kind of character she would play, Bailey joked that Dimoldenberg would play a “potential spinster” who is “uptight.”

Bailey has portrayed the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony Bridgerton, on all three seasons of the streaming show. Following Season 1’s love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), Season 2 saw Anthony enter the spotlight as he fell in love with Simone Ashley‘s Kate Sharma.

During Season 3 — which followed the romance of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) — Anthony and Kate announced their plans to travel to India ahead of the birth of their first child. Despite the fan-favorite couple’s trip abroad, Bailey has confirmed that he will appear on the show’s upcoming fourth season.

“What an amazing thing to be a part of,” he said during a November 2024 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “There’s gonna be lots of space for new people to come in, and Luke [Thompson] and Yerin [Ha] are gonna be great. So, I’ll always pop back and say hello.”

Last month, Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter that he has no plans to say goodbye to Bridgerton fully. “I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” he shared. “There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it.”

In the interview, Bailey told THR that he recently filmed a wedding for the show, hinting at how Benedict Bridgerton (Thompson) and Sophie Baek’s (Ha) love story will play out. “People know that people get married in Bridgerton — that’s not a spoiler, right?” he quipped.

Bridgerton Season 4 will center around Benedict and Sophie’s romance. New cast members include Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei as Posy Li.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, 2026, Netflix