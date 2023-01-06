‘Wednesday’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

And with a snap of Thing’s fingers, Netflix has renewed its Jenna Ortega-led Addams Family-inspired series Wednesday for Season 2.

Following a record-breaking run on the streamer since its debut on November 23, 2022, Wednesday‘s renewal comes as no surprise as it became the platform’s number two most popular English TV series with 1.237 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days. Additional details about the upcoming chapter will be shared at a later time, but Netflix celebrated the renewal with a video announcement clip, above.

In an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, creators, showrunners, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said, “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Produced by MGM Television, Wednesday has had a strong cultural impact during its months-long existence across entertainment, the internet, music, fashion, and beauty. Reaching 182 million households, Wednesday crossed the billion-hour view mark just three weeks after debuting, joining the likes of Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the only Netflix titles to reach such a milestone in its first four weeks.

For those less familiar with kooky series, Wednesday follows a supernaturally infused mystery involving Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree, and solve a murder mystery 25 years in the making.

Alongside Gough and Millar, Season 1 was directed and executive produced by Tim Burton. The cast led by Ortega also included Gwendoline Christie, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Jamie McShane, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci who played Wednesday Addams in the ’90s. Rounding out the Addams family crew as guest stars were Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez.

Stay tuned for more on the series as Season 2 of Wednesday takes shape at Netflix, and catch Season 1 anytime on the streamer.

Wednesday, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix