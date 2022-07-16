What to Remember Before ‘Virgin River’ Season 4

Netflix

Virgin River’s mayor, Hope McCrea (Annette O’Toole), was severely injured in a car crash toward the end of Season 3. While rushing back to town to attend her friend’s funeral, Hope was hit by a truck, according to her husband, Doc (Tim Matheson). Her brain had internal bleeding, and Doc decided to allow the doctors to put her in a medically-induced coma. However, she soon developed a fever, which meant she could have an infection.

The finale left Hope’s fate up in the air, but the Season 4 trailer shows Doc comforting Hope at home, and though she’s looking a bit worn out, at least she’s up and around. Fans don’t have to hold their breath any longer, though she likely will be facing some after-effects from her injury. And some viewers have theorized that Hope’s accident maybe wasn’t so accidental, and local gang leader Calvin (David Cubitt) might have been behind the crash. Could he have hit Hope to get to Jack, who’s been trying to take him down over the past few seasons? You never know in Virgin River.