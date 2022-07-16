What to Remember Before ‘Virgin River’ Season 4
Virgin River revealed one jaw-dropping bombshell after another in its Season 3 finale, making viewers eager to find out what’s next for the small town. Almost a year later, Season 4 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, July 20, and, if the trailer is any indication, will deliver more of the soapy romance and gasp-worthy drama that we’ve grown to love.
So much went down last season that a Virgin River refresher is definitely in order. What exactly happened in that surprising finale? And what can we expect for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack (Martin Henderson) and the rest of the town in the new episodes? Read on for all the main plot points to keep in mind going into Season 4.