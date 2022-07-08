Going into Virgin River Season 4 (dropping on July 20 on Netflix), one of the big questions we have surrounds Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and what it means for her and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) future. The new trailer wastes no time in addressing just that.

While the doctor tells the couple they can resolve the paternity issue with a non-invasive test, Jack is against it. “I can’t do that right now,” he tells Mel. “If we find out that Mark’s the father, it could change how I feel about our baby.”

That’s not the only issue that arises between the two. There’s a question of how much Jack is drinking, and he tells Mel he’ll stop. “I don’t want you to do this for me. I want you to do it for you,” she says. “Everything I do is for us, OK?” he replies. But even with romantic lines like that, she’s going to need space to clear her head at some point, and things look rocky for the couple.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Hope (Annette O’Toole) is back, following the car accident at the end of Season 3, Doc (Tim Matheson) has hired an attractive new doctor (Mark Ghanimé’) to fill in at the clinic, and Brady’s (Benjamin Hollingsworth) is in prison for shooting Jack… but it really depends who you ask if he actually did it. Watch below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Even with that paternity question, Mel is feeling optimistic when Season 4 begins since she is about to become a mother, something she’s wanted for years. “While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own,” Netflix teases.

Furthermore, the season description continues, “Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie [Zibby Allen], intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike [Marco Grazzini] and one step closer to Calvin’s [David Cubitt] violent criminal web. Even as Preacher [Colin Lawrence] forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher [Chase Petriw] and Paige [Lexa Doig].”

Virgin River, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, July 20, Netflix