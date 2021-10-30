8 Questions We Have About ‘Virgin River’s New Series Regulars in Season 4

When Virgin River returns for Season 4 on Netflix, there will be at least a couple of new faces in town, one we met very briefly at the end of the last finale and one whose presence isn’t too surprising, given one of the ongoing storylines.

Kai Bradbury, who we saw briefly as Doc’s (Tim Matheson) grandson, Denny Cutler, is sticking around as one of the new series regulars. According to the character description, this “long-lost grandson” of Doc’s comes to town hoping to “forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about.” However, because this is Virgin River, it should be no surprise that he “comes bearing a dark secret.”

The other new series regular is Mark Ghanimé’s Dr. Cameron Hayek. Season 3 saw Doc beginning to interview candidates to possibly take over at the clinic, and it sounds like he may very well at least be stepping back from full-time work. (Maybe he’ll be taking care of Annette O’Toole’s Hope after her accident? Maybe it’s only because of his health.) Cameron is described as “the clinic’s dashing new physician. Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town — especially with the ladies of Virgin River.”

Because we can’t help ourselves, we’ve come up with quite a few questions about these characters after those descriptions.