The sci-fi comedy in which death doesn’t mean the end is back this fall.

Prime Video has announced that Upload Season 3 will premiere on Friday, October 20, with two episodes dropping each week. The streaming service has also released photos, which you can check out below, from the eight-episode season. And if you’re wondering how Nathan (Robbie Amell) can be both downloaded and back in Lakeview in them (and what that means for him this season), you don’t have to wait for the release to find out.

The series, created by Greg Daniels, is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And when you die, you can be “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife and enjoy the comforts of a world-class resort, if you can afford to do so.

Season 3 begins with “Nora [Andy Allo] and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes?” according to Prime Video. “Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s [Allegra Edwards] not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha [Zainab Johnson] rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke [Kevin Bigley], all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.”

Upload also stars Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy. Greg Daniels executive produces with Howard Klein.

Scroll down to get a peek at the new episodes.

Upload, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 20 (two episodes), Prime Video