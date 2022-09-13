Jeanine Mason has joined the cast of Upload Season 3 at Prime Video. Upload is a science-fiction comedy and takes place in a world where people can “upload” themselves into a digital afterlife. The series was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 debut in March.

Mason will appear as a new character named Karina Silva in the new episodes, according to Variety. Karina is described as “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.” Mason joins a cast that includes Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen.

In Season 2, the uploaded Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life when his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards) unexpectedly arrives to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but he secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora (Allo). Nora, meanwhile, is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group The Ludds.

Mason is known for Roswell, New Mexico, in which she played the role of jaded biomedical researcher Liz Ortecho. Mason first got her start on So You Think You Can Dance, going on to win Season 5 of the Fox competition dance series. Mason was the first Cuban-American to take home that victory. Mason’s other television credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Grace and Frankie, and TrollsTopia.

Upload was created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Howard Klein also executive produces.

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the show was renewed for Season 3. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

“I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds,” added Daniels.

Upload, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video