Just in case you watched Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview, saw that interview dramatized in this year’s film Scoop, and still wanted more, the Prime Video series A Very Royal Scandal is retelling the sordid tale starting on September 19.

Like Scoop, A Very Royal Scandal will show how Andrew’s attempts to explain his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein only got him further mired in controversy, leading to his decision to step back from his public duties. Only this time, it’s Michael Sheen playing the Duke of York and Ruth Wilson playing interviewer Emily Maitlis, instead of Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson.

And this is far from the first time that rival projects have dealt with the same subject in the same year. In fact, we have a dozen and a half examples of that phenomenon from the past 60 years…