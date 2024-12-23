CBS’ New Series, ‘GH’s’ Kristina Loses Baby & 19 More Shocking Moments on Soaps in 2024
Sometimes the drama behind the scenes on soaps is just as dramatic as what viewers see on-screen.
Between a new soap being announced (Beyond the Gates) and shocking exits of fan favorites (there were especially quite a few changes on General Hospital), a lot of stuff happened in the world of daytime drama in 2024. And to think that Kelly Monaco‘s exit isn’t even the most shocking!
Read on to get our take on the top shocking moments that occurred on and off the airwaves in soaps over the last 12 months!
1
Get to Know Braedyn Bruner, ‘General Hospital’s New Emma Drake
2
See Phil Robertson & ‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Celebrate Miss Kay’s Birthday
3
What Was the Best New Hallmark Holiday Movie of 2024?
4
No Humbug Here! Our 10 Favorite Ebenezer Scrooges From Film & TV
5
Art Evans, ‘Die Hard 2’ and ‘A Soldier’s Story’ Actor, Dies at 82