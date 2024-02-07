‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Arianne Zucker Accuses Show’s Producer of Sexual Harassment

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Arianne Zucker, known for her longstanding role on Days of Our Lives, filed a lawsuit accusing the show’s co-executive producer of sexual harassment. Zucker claims that Albert Alarr, who was terminated last summer, frequently made inappropriate sexual remarks, engaged in unwelcome physical contact such as tight hugs with Zucker and other female colleagues, and subjected female staff to bullying behavior, per Variety.

The lawsuit further alleges that Alarr took pleasure in directing explicit sex scenes and threesomes. On one occasion, while directing Zucker in a sex scene, Alarr reportedly made a suggestive comment to Zucker’s co-star, stating, “believe me, I’d love to switch positions with you,” as detailed in the complaint.

She alleges Alarr also said things like, “F**k him like you were younger!” After making unwanted physical contact and inappropriate things, he would regularly say “good thing there is no HR here,” the lawsuit states.

In March 2023, Zucker raised concerns with the head of the production company, Ken Corday, which were then forwarded to Sony’s human resources department. Around 30 witnesses participated in the subsequent HR investigation, either by filing their own complaints or providing support for others’.

During this investigation, Zucker claims her pay was reduced as retaliation for speaking up. Additionally, last June, her character was written out of the show without clarification on potential future appearances.

The lawsuit claims that Alarr was terminated only after media reports surfaced regarding the investigation.

Having been a part of the show for 25 years, Zucker asserts that when her contract was up for renewal last autumn, she was presented with a “take it or leave it” proposition, alleging that this effectively amounted to retaliation for her complaints against Alarr.

At the time of his dismissal, Alarr stated that the investigation was instigated by two individuals who were dissatisfied with budget reductions on the show and were seeking improved compensation.

“Their best strategy to get it was to play on vile stereotypes in order to bring down a Black man in a position of power,” Alarr said in a written statement at the time.

He says that several accusations against him were untrue, and some had been so twisted that they’re unrecognizable.

Zucker is taking legal action against Alarr, Corday, and Corday Productions. One of her assertions is that she was required to continue working with Alarr throughout the HR inquiry. She claims that he would observe her filming bedroom scenes while wearing minimal attire.

Zucker gained notoriety for her involvement in the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, where Donald Trump made inappropriate remarks about sexual assault. She was giving Trump and co-host Billy Bush a tour of the Days of Our Lives set.

Days of our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock