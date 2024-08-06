‘Bold and the Beautiful’: Soap Icon Rebecca Budig Replaces Krista Allen as Taylor Hayes

There’s a new Dr. Taylor Hayes in town! Longtime soap veteran Rebecca Budig is stepping into The Bold and the Beautiful role previously played by Krista Allen and Hunter Tylo.

Budig made her first appearance as the character during the August 6 episode. Taylor is an integral part of The Bold and the Beautiful family. The psychiatrist is mother to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

She has a long history with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), which will surely cause problems for Ridge’s relationship with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Budig and Kaye will be reuniting onscreen after previously starring on All My Children together.

The actress posted a clip of her first appearance on Instagram. Taylor called her daughter as she spied on Ridge and Brooke from a distance. “Momma’s coming home,” Taylor told Steffy.

Following the August 6 episode, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off on the recasting.

The role of Taylor was originated by Tylo in 1990. Taylor and Ridge, then played by Ronn Moss, became one of the soap’s most notable supercouples. Tylo stepped away from the role in 2019. Allen assumed the role from 2021 to 2023.

This marks a return to CBS Daytime for Budig. She got her start in soaps as Michelle Bauer on Guiding Light in 1996.

After Guiding Light, Budig joined the cast of All My Children, playing the beloved role of Greenlee Smythe. After the soap’s cancellation, she stepped over to Port Charles and played Hayden Barnes on General Hospital from 2014 to 2019. Over the course of her career, Budig has nabbed four Daytime Emmy nominations.

How do you feel about Budig as the new Taylor? Do you think she’s a good choice for the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

