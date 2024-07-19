Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of our Lives has made a huge behind-the-scenes change that will directly impact what fans will see on air. Effective immediately, Daytime Emmy winner Head Writer Ron Carlivati is out at the Peacock daytime drama.

Carlivati is being replaced by Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford. However, because of Days’ unique filming schedule, his episodes will continue airing through April 2025.

Carlivati joined the soap, which will turn 60 in November 2025, in January 2017 after successful runs at both One Life to Live, where he got his daytime start, and General Hospital. His path to head writing was out of the ordinary: While working as a lawyer in Washington D.C., his was inspired when one of his bosses — David Baldacci — sold a novel and became a bestselling author.

Carlivati, a soap fan from childhood, headed to New York City, where he ultimately secured a position at One Life To Live and worked his way up the chain to the top writing spot. He earned his first Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series in 2008.

Cwikly has a long tenure in daytime television, having previously serves as Days’ head writer and associate writer in the early 2000s. She has also worked on the writing teams of The Young and The Restless, As The World Turns and Sunset Beach. Ford is currently on the Days writing team as a breakdown writer and started her career there as a writer’s assistant in 1992. Ford has also written for As The World Turns and One Life To Live.

In a statement, Executive Producer Ken Corday said, “We look forward to approaching our 60th anniversary next year with Paula and Jeanne Marie at the helm and fresh, exciting stories that we know the fans will embrace. We wish Ron nothing but the best and thank him for his dedication and the respect he has shown to me, the cast, and the show’s legacy.”