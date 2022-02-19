6 Career Changes to Look Out for on TV This Season

Might there be a significant changes for more than a handful of characters on TV before the end of the 2021-2022 season? It’s certainly possible, especially considering where some are in their careers.

We already know that at least one transfer is coming, courtesy of one of 9-1-1‘s firefighters ending its fall finale with a big announcement. But its spinoff might just see something different for one of its characters as well, following a recent call. Over on Chicago P.D., we can’t help but wonder if it might be time for a promotion for at least one of the members of Intelligence. Plus, there’s the matter of one of New Amsterdam‘s doctors, as they all fight against medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).

Scroll down as we take a look at those and other characters who might be making some moves career-wise soon.

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz in 9-1-1
Jack Zeman / FOX

Eddie Diaz, 9-1-1

Right before the Fox drama went on break (returning in March), firefighter Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) surprised his colleagues and friends Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) with the announcement that he was leaving the 118. (After his son revealed his desire for a perfect Christmas because “you’re going to be dead next year,” Eddie knew he needed to make a change.) But with Guzman still part of the show going forward, it’s a question of what kind of job in the LAFD he’ll be taking. We do know, thanks to the synopsis for its spring return from Fox, that it’ll be “a rough transition” for him.

Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Jordin Althaus/FOX

Carlos Reyes, 9-1-1: Lone Star

After seeing the work that Officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) put in to find a missing girl, Detective Sarina Washington (Tamala Jones) asked if he ever thinks about taking the detective’s exam. “Really?” he asked. “Why not? We could use a few more pushy bastards,” she encouraged, giving him something to think about.

Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko in Blue Bloods
Courtesy of CBS

Eddie Janko, Blue Bloods

Early on in Season 12, Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) followed his wife, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray), when she was sneaking around. She admitted she was studying for the sergeant’s exam. “I was afraid to tell you. I didn’t know if you would like it,” she told him. “I think it’s a great idea, you trying to make sergeant. I have absolutely no problem that you’re here, but if I’m being honest, I don’t like how we got here,” he shared. But in the February 25 episode, Eddie will question her decision to become sergeant when she works an SVU case. Whatever happens, we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some sort of career change in her future.

LaRoyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Officers Kim Burgess, Kevin Atwater & Adam Ruzek Chicago P.D.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are all still officers, the same rank they were when we met them in Season 1 of the NBC drama. We can’t help but wonder if that might change for one or more of them sooner rather than later.

Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith in Good Sam
Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Dr. Sam Griffith, Good Sam

When the CBS medical drama began, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) was chief of surgery, but then he was shot. His daughter, Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush), took over as interim chief of surgery, a position that was about to become permanent when he awoke from a coma. He wants his job back, she wants hers to be permanent. What will that mean for Sam by the end of the season?

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Heidi Gutman/NBC

Dr. Max Goodwin, New Amsterdam

Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) stint as a receptionist didn’t last long — and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) had to fire him — and while in England, he did end up practicing medicine … on the street. But for now at least, he’s back in New York, planning to stay until he helps oust Veronica. But might he end up taking his job back after getting rid of his replacement (assuming he does)?

