6 Career Changes to Look Out for on TV This Season

Might there be a significant changes for more than a handful of characters on TV before the end of the 2021-2022 season? It’s certainly possible, especially considering where some are in their careers.

We already know that at least one transfer is coming, courtesy of one of 9-1-1‘s firefighters ending its fall finale with a big announcement. But its spinoff might just see something different for one of its characters as well, following a recent call. Over on Chicago P.D., we can’t help but wonder if it might be time for a promotion for at least one of the members of Intelligence. Plus, there’s the matter of one of New Amsterdam‘s doctors, as they all fight against medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).

Scroll down as we take a look at those and other characters who might be making some moves career-wise soon.