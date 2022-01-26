‘New Amsterdam’: What’s Next for Everyone After the End of the Resistance?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 14 “…Unto the Breach.”]

New Amsterdam is falling apart, but is it too far gone for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) to help?

That’s the question after the latest episode of the NBC medical drama, which is now on break until after the Winter Olympics. And when it returns on February 22, the resistance may be over, but it looks like Max is ready to start a new one. As he tells Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), who took over as medical director when he left for London, in the promo, “I want to give you a choice. Resign, or I will rid you from this hospital, whatever it takes. You are going down.” Watch it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

But that comes after Veronica made it clear just who’s in charge upon learning about the fight back against her orders from — shocker! — Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims). So where did “…Unto the Breach” leave everyone? Scroll down for a recap and what could be coming next.

