‘New Amsterdam’: What’s Next for Everyone After the End of the Resistance?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC; Ralph Bavaro/NBC; Virginia Sherwood/NBC

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 14 “…Unto the Breach.”]

New Amsterdam is falling apart, but is it too far gone for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) to help?

That’s the question after the latest episode of the NBC medical drama, which is now on break until after the Winter Olympics. And when it returns on February 22, the resistance may be over, but it looks like Max is ready to start a new one. As he tells Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), who took over as medical director when he left for London, in the promo, “I want to give you a choice. Resign, or I will rid you from this hospital, whatever it takes. You are going down.” Watch it below.

But that comes after Veronica made it clear just who’s in charge upon learning about the fight back against her orders from — shocker! — Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims). So where did “…Unto the Breach” leave everyone? Scroll down for a recap and what could be coming next.

New Amsterdam, Returns, Tuesday, February 22, 10/9c, NBC

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dr. Max Goodwin

Where we left him: Max was ready to return to London with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), only for his girlfriend to inform him he had to stay to fight for their former hospital. “This place, these patients, our friends, they’re all losing. They’re fighting back and they are losing because you’re not here,” she said. “This is war. So you need to stay here, and you need to fight. You need to fight alongside our friends. You need to fight for this hospital. You have to fight for my legacy and for yours, and when you win, and you will win, you get your ass on a plane and you come back to me, do you understand?”

What could be next: As we see in the promo above, Max is planning to fight to get rid of Veronica. It seems obvious he’ll succeed, but will he be able to leave New Amsterdam again after what happened the last time he did? Or will he want to — or feel like he has to — stay on as its medical director?

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Dr. Helen Sharpe

Where we left her: Helen was (presumably) going back to London, where she’s been (mostly) killing it as medical director at NHS Hampstead Hospital. (We do still wonder how she could afford to hire three people for one spot.)

What could be next: Helen seems settled in London, though she is navigating the differences between the healthcare systems in the U.K. and U.S. after her time in the latter. Though she was bothered by the changes at New Amsterdam, she did see that Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) was trying her hardest to keep her legacy going. But after what’s happened, and since Frank isn’t a series regular, might Helen find herself drawn back to New Amsterdam and perhaps have one of her three new hires take her spot as head of NHS Hampstead?

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dr. Max Goodwin & Dr. Helen Sharpe

Where we left them: Max and Helen have been happy and in love since (finally) getting together, even after she had to fire him in London. While there was a bit of tension before they returned to New York following Dr. Vijay Kapoor’s (Anupam Kher) death, they seemed very solid on their future in their last conversation. “What if I lose you?” Max worried. “Losing me is impossible,” she assured him.

What could be next: We’re going to be optimistic and say that they will make a long-distance relationship work, however long that may be for and they’ll work through any issues. But chances are we’ll also continue to see some tension with both likely busy with work in the near future and their family separated. We do have a feeling that by season’s end, they’ll have to make a decision about where they’ll be staying — New York or London — and that could determine their future as a couple.

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Dr. Lauren Bloom

Where we left her: Bloom (Janet Montgomery) had been planning to resign, “but after everything I’ve seen today, I’m staying,” she told Veronica at the meeting. However, “that’s not your decision to make, so I happily accept your resignation and I sincerely thank you for everything you’ve done for New Amsterdam,” the medical director informed her.

What could be next: With Max back fighting for New Amsterdam, it does seem like just a matter of time before Bloom gets her job back. But for now, we do have to wonder what that means for the doctor who was questioning what the hospital meant for her sobriety and sanity. Will time away be just what she needs?

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Shiva Kalaiselvan as Dr. Leyla Shinwari in New Amsterdam
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Dr. Lauren Bloom & Dr. Leyla Shinwari

Where we left them: The two were still broken up following Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) learning that it was Bloom’s donation that opened up a fifth residency spot at the hospital. Leyla tried to talk Bloom into staying, insisting they could still work together, when the other doctor wanted to resign.

What could be next: We can’t help but hope these two find their way back to one another, especially after how happy they were together last season before Bloom’s secret became a dark cloud hanging over them. Maybe the aftermath of the latest bombshells and trying to rid New Amsterdam of Veronica will help bring them back together.

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Dr. Floyd Reynolds

Where we left him: Reynolds was frustrated, to say the least, that he couldn’t perform the surgeries he felt were necessary, versus the ones that would bring in the money Veronica wanted. And then she revealed to everyone that he was the one who “had the courage to come forward and to alert me about the resistance. Not just for your patients, but for all the patients at New Amsterdam. Because you saw that there was a possibility of doing them harm and our oath states that we must protect them at all costs. And for that, I’m grateful. So please send me a list of the surgeries you would like restored, and I certainly hope this never happens again.” He didn’t know what to say after that, and it didn’t seem like anyone knew what to say to him, either.

What could be next: He may be in the best place career-wise out of everyone at the moment, but how much damage has he done to his relationships with the others? It may take a grand gesture of some sort — could he try to be an inside man? — on his part to fix what he’s broken.

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Dr. Iggy Frome

Where we left him: After Iggy (Tyler Labine) spent his day trying to help a kid who wanted to be emancipated from his parents, Veronica called him out for rescheduling five other patients. “That’s revenue straight out the door. I just don’t know how much longer I can drag you by the ear before I see some semblance of professional behavior from you,” she said. “As of now, you are no longer chair of your department. Sorry, has to be done.”

What could be next: So who will be taking over as Iggy’s new boss and how will he handle that? Because it’s clear that Iggy and Veronica have very different opinions on helping patients and something tells us she’ll be hiring someone who shares her point of view.

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Dr. Elizabeth Wilder

Where we left her: With the resistance caught, Wilder tried to take the fall and offered her resignation, but Veronica refused to accept it “because unfortunately, your surgeries generate a staggering amount of revenue for this hospital.” Furthermore, if she didn’t stay, Veronica threatened to “report you to the AMA for what you did and then they’ll strip you of your license, and it will get very, very messy indeed.”

What could be next: Will Wilder team up with Max to fight back against Veronica? Will she be able to do so? The current medical director has basically trapped her: She has to do what she says, or she risks losing her license. What’s clear is that for Wilder, Veronica needs to go — ASAP.

