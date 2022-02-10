9 TV Ships That Have Kept Us Tuning in This Season

As is true every TV season, this one is filled with ups and downs for some of its shows’ main relationships, but that’s what has us hooked and eager to see what’s next.

There are the already-established, figuring out next steps couples of 9-1-1: Lone Star (after a brief breakup) and NCIS: Los Angeles. New shows like Ghosts, FBI: International, and NCIS: Hawai’i have given us relationships at different stages (and one much more successful than the others). Two medical dramas (New Amsterdam and The Resident) resolved will they/won’t they situations. And currently, Grey’s Anatomy and Batwoman have left us wondering what’s next for two potential couples.

Scroll down as we take a look at ‘ships that are standing out to us so far this year (but not necessarily all happy ones).