9 TV Ships That Have Kept Us Tuning in This Season

As is true every TV season, this one is filled with ups and downs for some of its shows’ main relationships, but that’s what has us hooked and eager to see what’s next.

There are the already-established, figuring out next steps couples of 9-1-1: Lone Star (after a brief breakup) and NCIS: Los Angeles. New shows like Ghosts, FBI: International, and NCIS: Hawai’i have given us relationships at different stages (and one much more successful than the others). Two medical dramas (New Amsterdam and The Resident) resolved will they/won’t they situations. And currently, Grey’s Anatomy and Batwoman have left us wondering what’s next for two potential couples.

Scroll down as we take a look at ‘ships that are standing out to us so far this year (but not necessarily all happy ones).

Ronen Rubinstein as T.K., Rafael Silva as Carlos in 9-1-1 Lone Star
FOX

T.K. & Carlos, 9-1-1: Lone Star

After a painful start to the season — Tarlos broke up! Off-screen! — the two are not only back together but cohabiting in a very nice loft. They’ve moved past the problem after police officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) bought the loft and put paramedic T.K. Strand’s (Ronen Rubinstein) name on the deed even though his boyfriend couldn’t afford it, though that, too, was off-screen. But what we did see after that was T.K. by his boyfriend’s side, trying to stay up as Carlos worked a case, and after that, we cannot wait to see more of those two at home. After all, we’ve seen them apart now, so we should hopefully see more of them together going forward.

Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder in Batwoman
Dean BuscherThe CW

Ryan & Sophie, Batwoman

It seemed like just a question of when Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) would get together. (Over on The Flash, in a future that no longer exists, the two were even married and talking about adoption.) Then on Batwoman, the two (finally) kissed before falling into bed two episodes later. “I lost a lot of people in my life and I am scared to death to lose anyone else, so I don’t let people in,” Ryan explained after Sophie questioned her recent actions. But what comes next?

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester in FBI International
Katalin Vermes/CBS

Scott & Jamie, FBI: International

The FBI spinoff started out by giving us something procedurals tend to not: a couple together in the beginning, rather than a drawn-out will they/won’t they slow burn. However, that changed when Jamie Kellett’s (Heida Reed) actions during a case were questioned. Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), as her boss, tried to protect her, and worrying about the career ramifications for both of them, she decided they needed a break. “It feels weird, not reaching out for your hand,” he admitted in the next episode. Watching them navigate a different relationship — it’s the first time we’re seeing them not together off the clock — is intriguing.

Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay in Ghosts
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Sam & Jay, Ghosts

We need some happiness on this list, and yes, the couple living in a house they’re turning into a bed & breakfast that’s haunted by ghosts fits the bill. Sam (Rose McIver) can see the spirits, while Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) cannot, though that doesn’t stop him from getting wrapped up in some of the hijinks. They’re one of the many reasons we love the comedy, which just wouldn’t be the same without their relationship.

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia, E.R. Fightmaster as Kai in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Amelia & Kai, Grey's Anatomy

It all started when Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) met in Minnesota while working on a cure for Parkinson’s, connected over the work, and the former loved that the latter had no idea who her brother was. And they kept talking even while Amelia returned to Seattle, then when the work moved to the west coast, the two (finally) kissed. Until Amelia’s ex, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) saw the two together, their relationship was pretty much drama-free (definitely appealing!).

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Lucy & Kate, NCIS: Hawai'i

Admittedly, things are a bit painful between the two, with NCIS Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) finding out that the DIA’s Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) hadn’t broken up with her girlfriend before moving to the island … and starting something (undefined) with her. And this came just as the two were taking steps forward, like going out to dinner. We can’t help but tune in to hopefully see how they find their way back together, perhaps this time with not quite so much up in the air about their relationship.

Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye in NCIS Los Angeles
CBS

Kensi & Deeks, NCIS: Los Angeles

Considering we’ve been following their relationship since the very beginning (meeting while undercover) and the journey has included quite a few (sometimes painful) conversations about having kids, we are absolutely loving that Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Investigator Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are pursuing adoption and fostering — and that it looks like they may be about to take a major step in doing so.

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Max & Helen, New Amsterdam

“Sharpwin” could have easily been over as soon as it started, with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) deciding to move back to England at the beginning of the season. Instead, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) went with her, and while life hasn’t been without its rough patches for the couple since, they’re still going strong. In fact, what we’ve seen of them makes us certain that Max staying behind in New York to take down the medical director who replaced him, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), won’t affect their relationship at all. But we are hoping to see them in the same country again sooner rather than later.

Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, Jane Leeves as Kit Voss in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Kit & Bell, The Resident

Chastain CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) have become the power couple of the Fox medical drama, something we weren’t sure would happen after watching him stumble when it came to asking her to dinner earlier in the season. But after a time jump, the two were very much together and her declaration, calling him the great love of her life, when he tried to pull away after his MS diagnosis, makes us pretty certain we’ll at least see a serious conversation about marriage sooner rather than later.

