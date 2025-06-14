All 7 ‘True Blood’ Seasons, Ranked

Other fans have offered their thoughts on the best True Blood seasons, and how it’s our turn to stake a place in the discussion!

For those of you who haven’t been glamoured into watching True Blood, the fantasy-horror show follows the humans and nonhumans of Bon Temps, Louisiana, as they adjust to a world in which a synthetic blood beverage has made it possible for vampires to come out of the coffin. But vampire-human relations are tense, and as the Bon Temps residents come to realize, the vamps aren’t the other supernatural beings in town.

Developed by Alan Ball and adapted from novels by Charlaine Harris, True Blood became a hit for HBO, but latter storylines made critics and viewers bare their fangs. Here’s how we’d rank the seven seasons now.