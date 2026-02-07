TV Fans List Shows They Stopped Watching Right at the Series Finale

Reddit user LeonardMoney2020 got other TV buffs to confess which shows they gave up on at the very end… even if that wasn’t exactly the question Leonard was asking.

“Name an example of a show you were hugely into but completely lost interest in as soon as you got to the final episode,” Leonard wrote in a post in the r/television subreddit on Saturday.

“I remember back in early 2021, I got into this Power Rangers-influenced series called VR Troopersand was obsessed with it, to the point where I even got the show on DVD. (I still have the DVD as well.)” Leonard wrote.

But Leonard’s love for the series “kinda just faded away” after watching the final episode, and they’ve now “pretty much lost all interest in it.”

They added: “It was an alright show, but looking back, it really wasn’t as amazing as I made it out to be. The writing was mostly good; the fight scenes were pretty good; the acting can be a bit hit or miss at times, though. I was disappointed by the finale, due to the fact that (spoiler alert) the show ends on a cliffhanger. That probably heavily contributed to my interest in the show fading. The theme song unironically slaps, though.”

In a follow-up comment on the thread, Leonard wrote that they meant to ask for TV shows Redditors lost interest in after finishing the final episode, but other commenters answered the question as originally worded. Here are some responses from the discussion:

The Man in the High Castle

“The Man in the High Castle,” partylange wrote. “Watched up to the series finale and never finished it.”

“[The] Man in [the] High Castle really fell apart, haha,” killias2 responded.

True Blood

“Not hugely into it, but I lost interest progressively in True Blood, to the point I got to the final episode… and never cared enough to watch it, after 7 seasons and 79 episodes,” xantub revealed.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” commented RobGrogNerd. “Stopped [halfway through] the final episode. Didn’t [give a f***] how it ended.”

“This was one of the worst shows I’ve ever seen, lol,” said eggflip1020.

[Note: Mr. & Mrs. Smith hasn’t necessarily aired its series finale, but the Prime Video series is in limbo after Season 1.]

Weeds

“Weeds,” said martinheis97.

“God, yeah,” firedrakes added. “I refuse to watch the last season.”

Prison Break

“Prison Break. Lost interest before the final episode — still not sure I ever finished the series. But the first season and part of the second were fantastic.”

How I Met Your Mother

“I think the textbook example is How I Met Your Mother. Or The Sopranos,” said Wonderful_Adagio9346, referring to two shows whose series finales disappointed longtime shows.