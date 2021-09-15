‘Tough as Nails’: Meet the Cast of Season 3 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Tough as Nails Season 3 cast
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Tough as Nails is welcoming a new crew of everyday Americans to the competition as CBS unveils the cast of competitors for Season 3.

Returning Wednesday, October 6, the series challenges 12 individuals in a test of strength, endurance, life skills, and mental toughness. Creator Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) returns as host and showrunner as the show makes way for a fire captain, crop duster, lineman, and ironworker among others.

Tough as Nails Phil Keoghan

(Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

Chosen for being the best in their trades, the competitors come from all walks of life. Kicking off the season in a special way at Camp Pendleton Marin Corps Base in Southern California, Season 1’s winner, Marine veteran Kelly “Murph” Murphy, returns to lead crews through a series of military-style challenges.

Other locations crews will visit and complete jobs at include Mt. Baldy in Los Angeles, the U.S. Coast Guard in San Pedro, Irwindale Speedway, and more. Everyone is a winner in this series as well, even if someone “punches out,” they still have chances to win cash prizes in individual competitions throughout the season.

“It is a privilege that we are now in season three of Tough as Nails and can continue to honor America’s hardest working people, the essential workers who have helped us get through a really challenging time,” said Phil Keoghan in a statement. “It feels good that this is a show for the people and about the people that we should all acknowledge and celebrate.”

Meet the newest recruits with Season 3’s full cast roundup, below, and don’t miss Tough as Nails when it returns this fall on CBS.

Tough as Nails, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 6, 9/8c, CBS

 

Tough as Nails Season 3 Christine Connors
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Christine Connors (29)

Originally from Johnstown, PA, this Ironworker currently makes a living in Glendora, CA.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Mike Shaffer
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Mike Shaffer (32)

Hailing from Brewerton, NY, Shaffer is a Lineman.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Sarah Ham
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Sarah Ham (30)

A Queens, NY, native, Ham is a Cement Mason.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Lamar Edwin Hanger
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Lamar Edwin Hanger (54)

Originally from Orange County, this Carpenter currently resides in Eastvale, CA.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Kelsy Reynolds
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Kelsy Reynolds (30)

This competitor from Mansfield, IL, is a Crop Duster.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Dequincey Walker
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Dequincey “Quincey” Walker (34)

Originally from Lamar, SC, this Diesel Mechanic now lives and works in Florence, SC.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Lia Mort
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Lia Mort (54)

Originally from Lititz, PA, Mort currently lives and works as a Jill-of-All-Trades in Richfield, PA.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Alfredo Rivera
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera (55)

Born in Santiago, Chile, this Construction Supervisor currently makes a living in Lilburn, GA.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Elizabeth Rillera
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Elizabeth Rillera (37)

A Washington State native originally from Shelton, Rillera is a Contractor who works in Olympia.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Jerome Kapukaa
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Jerome Kupuka'a (48)

A Hawaiian native, Kupuka’a grew up in Ewa Beach and currently works as a Heavy Equipment Operator in Kapolei.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Kalimba Edwards
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Kalimba Edwards (43)

Originally from Wallace, NE, Edwards is currently a Fire Captain in Minneapolis, MN.

Tough as Nails Season 3 Takeru Tanabe
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Takeru “Tak” Tanabe (35)

Originally from Hawai’i, Tak is a Construction Foreman who grew up in Kailua-Kona and now resides in Kona.

