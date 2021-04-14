‘Tough as Nails’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at CBS

CBS will continue to celebrate those who roll up their sleeves up and get their hands dirty: Tough as Nails has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Announced April 14, the news comes on the same day as the Season 2 finale of the reality competition series from creators and executive producers Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan. Casting is underway for the new seasons.

The competitors’ strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness are tested in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Though there are eliminations until a winner is named no one goes home; those eliminated from individual competitions still have the opportunity to win additional prizes in team competitions throughout the season.

“For the first time in a long time, we have started paying attention to those who make America work and what’s really important in life. Tough as Nails is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long,” Phil Keoghan, who also serves as host, said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It’s a genuine gesture that will continue to unite us.”

“Tough as Nails is the right show at the right time, especially over the last year as we have all become a little tougher and have a deeper appreciation for the many people who keep our communities running,” Mitch Graham, senior vp, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment, added.

