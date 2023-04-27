‘Touched by an Angel’ Ended 20 Years Ago: 12 Big Names Who Guest-Starred

While Joan of Arcadia answered the question, “What if God was one of us,” its CBS predecessor Touched by an Angel showed God’s emissaries walking among mere mortals. Across the fantasy drama’s nine-season run — which ended on April 27, 2003 — angels played by the likes of Roma Downey and Della Reese brought hope and healing to troubled souls.

Along the way, the guest cast included award-winning actors, future film and TV superstars, and even civil-rights icons. Whether they played characters touched by angels or those on hand to help out, here are a dozen famous figures who appeared on the show.