Where Is the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1 Cast Now?

The Season 1 cast of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle was the first to take a “hands-off” approach to reality TV fame, trying to remain celibate for a shot at $100,000. So, what happened to them after the cameras stopped rolling?

With the dating competition’s third season around the corner, we’re catching up with those reality stars—who, with any luck, have been able to release their pent-up sexual energy by this point!

Some THTH alums are singers, some are still reality stars, some are entrepreneurs, and one has an X-rated venture in mind. Here are updates on 10 of the Season 1 stars…

See Also Meet Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 Cast (PHOTOS) Will the newest group of attractive singles be able to resist temptation, or will they succeed in taking home the $100,000 grand prize?

Too Hot to Handle, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 19, Netflix