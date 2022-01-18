Where Is the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1 Cast Now?

Dan Clarendon
Instagram

The Season 1 cast of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle was the first to take a “hands-off” approach to reality TV fame, trying to remain celibate for a shot at $100,000. So, what happened to them after the cameras stopped rolling?

With the dating competition’s third season around the corner, we’re catching up with those reality stars—who, with any luck, have been able to release their pent-up sexual energy by this point!

Some THTH alums are singers, some are still reality stars, some are entrepreneurs, and one has an X-rated venture in mind. Here are updates on 10 of the Season 1 stars…

Bryce Hirschberg
Instagram

Bryce Hirschberg

Hirschberg is still making music, releasing the singles “Crazy Girl,” “Midnight Mystery,” “Muse,” and “Body” in 2021 under the stage name Bryc.

Chloe Veitch
Instagram

Chloe Veitch

Veitch continued her reality TV career last year, competing in Season 2 of the Netflix competition The Circle and appearing in the E4 series Celebrity Ghost Trip.

David Birtwistle
Instagram

David Birtwistle

Birtwistle got his moment in the spotlight last year as the eligible bachelor of The Love Trap, a Channel 4 dating competition that made headlines for its trapdoor eliminations.

Francesca Farago
Instagram

Francesca Farago

Farago is now the namesake of a line of “ethical, sustainable, biodegradable” swimwear. She also appeared on the ITVBe reality show The Only Way Is Essex and popped up on the Netflix dating competition Love Is Blind, on which she accompanied “friend” of Damian Powers to the “After the Altar” reunion.

Harry Jowsey
Instagram

Harry Jowsey

Jowsey split with Farago in 2021, and he has since moved on with Russian Instagram model (and fellow OnlyFans star) Sveta Bilyalova, according to Page Six. He also told the outlet he’s thinking about shopping around a “pretty intense” sex tape that he and a mystery influencer filmed.

Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke
Instagram

Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke

“The Accountant” from Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle competed last year in The Challenge: Spikes, Lies & Allies, the 37th season of the MTV reality competition… and he got sent packing in the second episode of the season.

Lydia Clyma
Instagram

Lydia Clyma

Clyma now offers cosmetic and aesthetician services through her business, Virgo Faces. “Starting as a massage therapist in 2018, I’ve broadened my services to include a range of facials and injectables,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited for my future in aesthetics and thank you all for your continued support.”

Nicole O'Brien
Instagram

Nicole O’Brien

Like Hirschberg, O’Brien is making a go of it in music: Last year, she released the singles “Domino,” “Irish Eyes,” and “Call It Love.”

Sharron Townsend
Instagram

Sharron Townsend

Townsend is the founder of the Today I Smiled Project, which endeavors to “help people see their life matters by using the power of random acts of kindness through a belief that even the smallest actions can change the world.”

Kori Sampson
Instagram

Kori Sampson

Sampson is now working as a model for FOMO Models and serving as an ambassador for the UK homelessness organization Centrepoint. He also offers diet and fitness advice through his series of e-books.

