Meet Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3 Cast (PHOTOS)

Paige Strout
1 Comment
'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Poster, Netflix
Tom Dymond/Netflix

Winter is heating up! The Netflix hit reality dating show Too Hot to Handle is back for a steamy new season with 10 singles that will be put to the test as they attempt to find love during a gorgeous, tropical getaway. The only catch? Touching, kissing, or sexual activity of any kind will decrease the final cash prize.

The newest group of attractive hopefuls comes from all across the globe, with contestants from the US, the UK, Australia, and South Africa. Will they be able to obey virtual assistant Lana’s rules and take home the grand prize of $100,000, or will temptation take them over on their journey for love? Will they truly be “too hot to handle?”

Below, get to know this season’s Too Hot to Handle lineup ahead of the Season 3 premiere on January 19.

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Cast on Taking the Party to the Florida KeysSee Also

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Cast on Taking the Party to the Florida Keys

Snooki, Pauly D, JWoww, Vinny, Mike 'The Situation,' Deena, and Angelina open up about what's to come.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 19, Netflix

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Beaux
Netflix

Beaux

Age: 24

Hometown: Kent, UK

Job: Legal Secretary

Instagram: @_beauxraymond_

Describes herself as the “cockney Elle Woods” and has “had more boyfriends than hot dinners.”

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Georgia
Netflix

Georgia

Age: 26

Hometown: Brisbane, Australia

Job: Student Midwife

Instagram: @Georgiahassarati

A “serial ghoster” whose type is her celebrity crush, Justin Bieber.

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Harry
Netflix

Harry

Age: 29

Hometown: Middlesborough, UK

Job: Tree Surgeon

Instagram: @harryjohnson92

A self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike who has “charmed the ladies around the world from Thailand to Dubai.”

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Holly
Netflix

Holly

Age: 23

Hometown: Colorado, US

Job: Student/Model

Instagram: @hollyscarfone

A Canadian psychology student not looking to settle down. Her dream is “to have boyfriends all over the globe.”

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Izzy
Netflix

Izzy

Age: 22

Hometown: Manchester, UK

Job: PT

Instagram: @izfairr

She enjoys playing field hockey and is competitive both in sports and in love, adding a new guy “to her rosta every week.”

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Jaz
Netflix

Jaz

Age: 25

Hometown: Virginia, US

Job: Entrepreneur/Model

Instagram: @jazkills

A fashion designer always “dressed to the nines,” she prefers “situationships” to serious relationships.

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Nathan
Netflix

Nathan

Age: 24

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

Job: Model

Instagram: @Nathsoan

Described as “Cape Town’s most notorious party animal” who isn’t looking to give up the single life anytime soon.

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Patrick
Netflix

Patrick

Age: 29

Hometown: Hawaii, US

Job: Model/Actor

Instagram: @Thepatmullen

A “6’5 guitar playing Hawaiian hunk” who has charmed women from around the world, fulfilling their “holiday romance fantasies” in the Aloha state.

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Stevan
Netflix

Stevan

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, US

Job: Model

Instagram: @stevanditter

His parents couldn’t choose between the names Evan and Steve, resulting in his name, Stevan. He won the award for “biggest flirt” in high school.

'Too Hot to Handle,' Season 3 Cast, Netflix, Truth
Netflix

Truth

Age: 23

Hometown: Texas, US

Job: Student

Instagram: @truthsworld

A criminology student and basketball player who is used to “scoring on and off the court.”

Too Hot to Handle - Netflix

Too Hot to Handle where to stream

Too Hot to Handle