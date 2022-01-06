Meet Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3 Cast (PHOTOS)

Winter is heating up! The Netflix hit reality dating show Too Hot to Handle is back for a steamy new season with 10 singles that will be put to the test as they attempt to find love during a gorgeous, tropical getaway. The only catch? Touching, kissing, or sexual activity of any kind will decrease the final cash prize.

The newest group of attractive hopefuls comes from all across the globe, with contestants from the US, the UK, Australia, and South Africa. Will they be able to obey virtual assistant Lana’s rules and take home the grand prize of $100,000, or will temptation take them over on their journey for love? Will they truly be “too hot to handle?”

Below, get to know this season’s Too Hot to Handle lineup ahead of the Season 3 premiere on January 19.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 19, Netflix