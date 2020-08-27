Are 'Love Is Blind's Damian Powers & 'Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Dating?

It's a match made in reality TV heaven!

Too Hot to Handle beauty Francesca Farago was spotted holding hands with Love Is Blind star Damian Powers in West Hollywood after a dinner date, sparking rumors that the two Netflix alums are more than friends.

Both Farago, 26, and Powers, 27, got engaged at the end of their respective TV series. Farago accepted a Ring Pop proposal from costar Harry Jowsey during the Too to Handle reunion episode, before the two called it quits a few months later. Farago was also recently linked to Jersey Shore star Vinny "Keto Guido" Guadagnino and Australian model Casey Boonstra.

Powers was previously engaged to Love Is Blind match Giannina Gibelli; though Gibelli left him at the altar, the pair rekindled their relationship outside of the show. While Gibelli and Powers haven't publicly announced their breakup, it's clear Powers has moved on.

It seems that when things are Too Hot, love isn't always Blind!