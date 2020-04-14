See Which ‘Tiger King’ Personalities Are Most Popular in Each U.S. State

The Lion King was, like, so 2019. Here in 2020, we’re all talking about Tiger King, the Netflix docuseries about zookeeper-turned-felon Joe Exotic and his various lovers and enemies.

In light of the docuseries’ rampant popularity, Kill the Cable Bill teamed up with Mindnet Analytics to discover which Tiger King heroes and villains captivated viewers most in each state, based on Google Trends data.

That search data showed that Joe Exotic claimed the #1 spot all 50 states—surprise, surprise—but scroll down to see which supporting Tiger King personality piqued viewers’ interest in each state.

Tiger King, Streaming Now, Netflix