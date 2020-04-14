See Which ‘Tiger King’ Personalities Are Most Popular in Each U.S. State

Tiger King
Netflix

The Lion King was, like, so 2019. Here in 2020, we’re all talking about Tiger King, the Netflix docuseries about zookeeper-turned-felon Joe Exotic and his various lovers and enemies.

In light of the docuseries’ rampant popularity, Kill the Cable Bill teamed up with Mindnet Analytics to discover which Tiger King heroes and villains captivated viewers most in each state, based on Google Trends data.

That search data showed that Joe Exotic claimed the #1 spot all 50 states—surprise, surprise—but scroll down to see which supporting Tiger King personality piqued viewers’ interest in each state.

Tiger King, Streaming Now, Netflix

Tiger King Carole Baskin
Netflix

Carole Baskin

The Big Cat Rescue owner captivated viewers in her home state of Florida, as well as those in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Indiana.

Tiger King Doc Antle
Netflix

Doc Antle

The T.I.G.E.R.S. owner—a.k.a. Bhagavan Antle—was the subject of the most searches in Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina.

Tiger King James Garretson
Netflix

James Garretson

The strip club owner fascinated viewers in Alabama, Delaware, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

Tiger King Jeff Lowe
Netflix

Jeff Lowe

Joe Exotic’s former business partner generated the most searches in Michigan, Nevada, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington.

Tiger King Joshua Dial
Netflix

Joshua Dial

Joe’s former campaign manager was the subject of fan fixation in Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Tiger King Rick Kirkham
Netflix

Rick Kirkham

The reality TV producer spurred the most Google searches in Washington D.C., Kentucky, Montana, and Rhode Island.

Tiger King Travis Maldonado
Netflix

Travis Maldonado

Viewers in Alaska, Hawaii, Missouri, and Texas searched most for Joe’s former husband.

Tiger King Map
Kill the Cable Bill

And the rest…

  • Nebraska: handyman Allen Glover
  • Utah, West Virginia: Joe’s husband Dillon Passage
  • Kansas: zookeeper Erik Cowie
  • Arkansas, North Dakota, Wyoming: Joe’s ex-partner John Finlay
  • Mississippi, Oklahoma: zoo manager John Reinke
  • Maine: staffer Saff Saffery
  • New Hampshire, Pennsylvania: ex-con big cat owner Mario Tabraue
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness - Netflix

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness where to stream

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness