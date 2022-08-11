‘The View’ Turns 25: How 10 Former Hosts Returned to TV

The ABC chat-fest The View has been on for 25 years now… and has had nearly as many hosts over those two decades!

Yes, The View — which officially turns 25 on August 11 — has had a ton of panel turnover over the years. (And, as we’ve previously covered, some departures were more amicable than others.)

But many of the former co-hosts have continued to find work on television with The View in their rearview mirror, so to speak. Here’s how 10 View alums returned to the small screen.

