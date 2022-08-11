‘The View’ Turns 25: How 10 Former Hosts Returned to TV

Dan Clarendon
Comments
The View Barbara Walters Rosie O'Donnell Joy Behar Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Heidi Gutman/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The ABC chat-fest The View has been on for 25 years now… and has had nearly as many hosts over those two decades!

Yes, The View — which officially turns 25 on August 11 — has had a ton of panel turnover over the years. (And, as we’ve previously covered, some departures were more amicable than others.)

But many of the former co-hosts have continued to find work on television with The View in their rearview mirror, so to speak. Here’s how 10 View alums returned to the small screen.

The View, Weekdays, 11/10c, ABC

Our Dream Cast for the Upcoming Miniseries About 'The View'See Also

Our Dream Cast for the Upcoming Miniseries About 'The View'

The Ramin Setoodeh book 'Ladies Who Punch' is getting the small-screen treatment, so we're dream-casting the the 'View' cohosts.
Meredith Vieira
ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Meredith Vieira

Vieira left The View to replace Katie Couric on Today and co-hosted the NBC morning show with Matt Lauer for nearly five years.

Star Jones
Andrew Eccles/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Star Jones

In 2007, Jones got a self-named legal talk show on Court TV — now truTV — but that show only lasted six months.

Barbara Walters
Andrew Eccles/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Barbara Walters

After her departure from The View, Walters hosted one-off 20/20 episodes and the Investigation Discovery series American Scandals.

Lisa Ling
Maria Melin/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Lisa Ling

From 2003 to 2010, Ling hosted the documentary TV series National Geographic Explorer, staying with the show as it moved from MSNBC to National Geographic Channel.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Steve Fenn/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Elisabeth Hasselbeck

After her tenure on The View, Hasselbeck began co-hosting Fox NewsFox & Friends and stayed with the morning show for more than two years.

Rosie O’Donnell
Steve Fenn/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Rosie O’Donnell

O’Donnell’s second run on The View ended in 2015, after which she returned to acting with roles in the TV shows Empire, The Fosters, and Mom.

Sherri Shepherd
Steve Fenn/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sherri Shepherd

Shepherd returned to TV has a celebrity contestant on the syndicated game show Celebrity Name Game and as the host of the Cooking Channel docuseries Holy & Hungry.

Raven-Symoné
Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné left The View to develop a spinoff to her 2000s Disney Channel show That’s So Raven. That spinoff, Raven’s Home, debuted in 2017.

Candace Cameron Bure
Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure

Bure continued her role as D.J. Tanner-Fuller in the Netflix sitcom Fuller House after her time on The View and starred in more than a dozen additional installments of Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

Jedediah Bila
Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jedediah Bila

Bila went back to Fox News after her time on The View, serving as a co-host of Fox & Friends from 2019 to 2021.

The View

Barbara Walters

Candace Cameron Bure

Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Jedediah Bila

Lisa Ling

Meredith Vieira

Raven-Symoné

Rosie O'Donnell

Sherri Shepherd

Star Jones