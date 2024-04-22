Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

If you turned on ABC with hopes of hearing The View cohosts’ fiery takes on the latest news Monday morning (of which there is a lot), well, you were probably disappointed to see that the show wasn’t live or new. Unfortunately, that will continue to be the case all week, as the show is on a bye week, with reruns airing all week while the hosts have a bit of a spring break off.

On Monday, it was the February 15 episode featuring Jennifer Lopez as the guest of the day that aired. On Tuesday, April 23, the show will again show its episode from March 12, which featured Tamron Hall and Patton Oswalt. Then, on Wednesday, April 24, the network will re-air its March 14 episode with actor Ice-T and CNN’s Jim Sciutto, and on Thursday, April 25, fans can revisit the show’s April 2 episode featuring Valerie Bertinelli, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Wilson Cruz. Finally, on Friday, April 26, the April 4 episode with Elizabeth Hurley and her son-turned-director Damian Hurley, along with Alex Edelman, will air once again.

The break actually began even before the weekend, however, as Friday’s episode, in which they took issue with the reported starting salary of No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark, was prerecorded.

The show will return with new episodes on Monday, April 29, which means it’ll be a full week before fans will get to hear what Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin have to say about the latest headlines.

Surely, it’ll be worth the wait. Until then, though, the usual timeslot, 11 a.m. ET on ABC, will feature these recent reruns.

Fans can also anticipate a bit of a break to occur around the Memorial Day weekend holiday, as the show is expected to be reruns only on Friday, May 24 and Monday, May 27.

