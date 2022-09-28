‘The Recruit’: Noah Centineo Is Thrown Into the Spy World (PHOTOS)

Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is thrown right into it his first week of work — at the CIA! — in Netflix’s The Recruit. The streamer has released its first photos of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before heartthrob right in the midst of the action.

In the eight-episode series, premiering Friday, December 16, Owen is a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by a former asset, Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). She plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

The Recruit also stars Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander.

“It’s rare to find a fresh way into a story these days. And the spy genre is no different. From Jason Bourne to James Bond, the spy world is always seen through the eyes of a veteran operative who’s invariably the smartest (and toughest) guy in the room,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alexi Hawley said in a statement. “But The Recruit enters the world of espionage through fresh eyes — Owen Hendricks — a twenty-four year old, fresh out of law school, who doesn’t even have time to figure out where the bathrooms are before he’s pulled into a high-stakes case. None of us can realistically dream of being James Bond, but all of us have had a first job — with co-workers we can’t trust, and agendas we don’t understand. Only at the CIA, those hidden agendas can get you killed.”

Joining Hawley as executive producers are Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis on behalf of Hypnotic, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol. Liman, Alex Kalymnios, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., and Julian Holmes each directed two episodes. Hawley, George Ghanem, Amelia Roper, Hadi Deeb, Niceole Levy, and Maya Goldsmith are writers.

Scroll down to check out the photos from The Recruit.

The Recruit, Series Premiere, Friday, December 16, Netflix