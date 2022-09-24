During Netflix‘s annual virtual fan event TUDUM on September 24, Noah Centineo joined the fun to unveil the title of his upcoming spy series, The Recruit.

The CIA drama will feature the To All The Boys I’ve Loved star as a “fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency,” according to the release. The series is expected to debut on December 16, and to mark the announcement, Netflix released a first-look image of Centineo from the show.

The series was initially reported as an untitled CIA drama, with Centineo attached as star and executive producer. Announced alongside the report was the addition of seven series regulars and four guest starts. The actors include Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Colton Dunn, Laura Haddock, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, Fivel Stewart, Linus Roache, and Kaylah Zander. Details, such as character descriptions, have yet to be released.

The one-hour, eight-episode series is executive produced by Centineo and Hawley alongside Entertainment One and Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and David Bartis.

This marks yet another collaboration between Centineo and the streaming service, previously starring in the To All The Boys trilogy. In the franchise, Centineo plays the main love interest, Peter, one of the five boys who receive a love letter from Lara Jean.

The actor was previously best-known for his role as Jesus in Freeform’s The Fosters and its spinoff series Good Trouble. The actor is next slated to play Albert Rothstein, also known as Atom Smasher, in the upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

The Recruit, Series Premiere, December 16, 2022, Netflix