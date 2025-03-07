‘The Recruit’ Creator Has Plans for Season 3 – Could Axed Netflix Show Be Saved?

The Recruit fans were hit with sad news on March 5 when the drama series was axed after two seasons. The cancelation comes less than two months after the second season premiered on Netflix.

Cast member Colton Dunn, who plays Lester Kitchens, revealed the news via social media. “The Recruit has been cancelled yall. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG, but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for your tv story!!” he wrote. Netflix later confirmed the cancelation.

The series stars Noah Centineo, as Owen Hendricks, who plays a fledging lawyer at the CIA. He becomes involved in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency.

The Recruit‘s creator, Alexi Hawley, shared a love letter to the series on his Instagram and teased what could have been if the show had continued on. “A love letter to The Recruit,” he wrote. “It started with a conversation. A show about a CIA lawyer that wasn’t a law show. A fresh way into a spy series inspired by Adam Ciralsky, a former agency lawyer turned force of nature. And the phrase that crystalized it all for me: ‘The CIA isn’t sexy, it’s the post office with secrets.”

Hawley went on to say that they sold the pilot to USA Network, where it “died,” but then Centineo and Doug Liman picked it up for Netflix. He thanked the cast and mentioned how Season 1 was a “disaster,” as they shot during the pandemic. “The cliffhanger [for season 1] was a ballsy move. Season 2 wasn’t a sure thing,” Hawley said.

After talking about how they finally greenlit the season, the showrunner hinted that there may be more to come. “Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we’d all be there in a heartbeat,” he wrote. “If not, man, we left it all on the field.”

“For those who haven’t watched yet, dive in. I swear to God, you’ll enjoy the ride. In an age of shows that feel like homework, The Recruit is a blast with stakes, humor, and hardcore action that will keep you leaning forward,” Hawley said.

Hawley told Deadline in January that he felt “super positive about” Season 3, as there is still a lot to unpack from Season 2.

In February, Centineo told TV Insider that he had plans for Season 3 if it had happened. “There’s certainly conversations that I’ve had with Alexi about where we would go. There is a plan and it’s dope and it’s exciting,” he said.

The Recruit, which premiered in December 2022, spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries. Along with Dunn and Centineo, the series starred Fivel Stewart, Laura Haddock, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Teo Yoo, and Aarti Mann.

The Recruit, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Netflix