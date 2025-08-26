‘The Paper’: Meet the Cast of Characters Behind Peacock’s Spinoff of ‘The Office’ (PHOTOS)

The Office‘s long-awaited spinoff is nearly here as the Peacock original series The Paper gears up for its debut on the streaming platform on September 4.

As fans will recall, The Office introduced us to some interesting characters, from Dunder Mifflin branch manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) to his assistant to the branch manager Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson).

And who could forget the romances, whether it was between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) or Dwight and Angela’s (Angela Kinsey) oddball pairing? Meanwhile, Stanley (Leslie David Baker), Phyllis (Phyllis Smith), Creed (Creed Bratton), Ryan (B.J. Novak), Kelly (Mindy Kaling), Darryl (Craig Robinson), Kevin (Brian Baumgartner), and many more made impressions along the way, as a wide variety of characters immersed viewers into the day-to-day of paper company Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pennsylvania branch.

Now, the documentary crew that followed that team is shifting its sights to The Toledo Truth Teller, a historic Midwestern newspaper out of Toledo, Ohio, where Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) is the new editor-in-chief. And fans of The Office will be excited to see mainstay Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) back, working in a new role for this business.

As fans prepare to dive into the latest mockumentary experience with the creative team behind The Office, we’re rounding up the who’s who of The Paper in the gallery below.

While details remain minimal at this time, we do know the names of the characters taking center stage in The Paper. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on The Paper as we approach the show’s debut. And let us know which character you’re most excited to meet in the comments section below.

The Paper, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 4, Peacock

Domhnall Gleeson in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson

Sabrina Impacciatore in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand

Oscar Nuñez in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez

Chelsea Frei in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti

Ramona Young in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Ramona Young as Nicole Lee

Melvin Gregg in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore

Gbemisola Ikumelo for 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola Olofin

Alex Edelman in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper

Tim Key in 'The Paper' Season 1
Peacock

Tim Key as Ken Davies

