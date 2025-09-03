The Paper has yet to debut on Peacock, and already, The Office spinoff is poised for a return on the streamer as the series gets a pre-premiere renewal.

While fans may have yet to dive into The Paper, we already know a few things about Season 2, from who is likely to appear in the upcoming episodes to who is behind the scenes of the comedy series as it grows on Peacock. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far, and stay tuned for additional details as Season 2 takes shape.

Has The Paper been renewed for Season 2?

As mentioned above, The Paper has officially been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock. The Office spinoff’s renewal came a day before the show’s debut on September 4, 2025.

When will The Paper Season 2 premiere?

While it’s hard to determine when The Paper‘s second season will arrive, without any official premiere date announcements, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for an update soon.

What is The Paper Season 2 about?

The Paper follows the documentary crew that immortalized Scranton’s Dunder Mifflin branch in the series The Office as they set their sights on the historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it at the Toledo Truth Teller. Fans will have to tune into Season 1 to see how it sets up Season 2.

Who stars in The Paper Season 2?

While no official Season 2 casting has been unveiled, the show’s main ensemble features Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, all of whom we’d anticipate returning.

Who makes The Paper Season 2?

The Paper is created for television by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, both of whom serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Additional executive producers on the series include Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas. The show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Stay tuned for more on The Paper Season 2 as it takes shape at Peacock, and let us know if you plan to tune into the show in the comments section.

The Paper, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 4, Peacock