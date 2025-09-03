‘The Paper’ Renewed for Season 2: Everything We Know About ‘The Office’ Spinoff’s Return So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Ramona Young in 'The Paper' Season 1
Aaron Epstein / PEACOCK

The Paper

 More

The Paper has yet to debut on Peacock, and already, The Office spinoff is poised for a return on the streamer as the series gets a pre-premiere renewal.

While fans may have yet to dive into The Paper, we already know a few things about Season 2, from who is likely to appear in the upcoming episodes to who is behind the scenes of the comedy series as it grows on Peacock. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far, and stay tuned for additional details as Season 2 takes shape.

Has The Paper been renewed for Season 2?

As mentioned above, The Paper has officially been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock. The Office spinoff’s renewal came a day before the show’s debut on September 4, 2025.

When will The Paper Season 2 premiere?

While it’s hard to determine when The Paper‘s second season will arrive, without any official premiere date announcements, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for an update soon.

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda in 'The Paper'

Troy Harvey / PEACOCK

What is The Paper Season 2 about?

The Paper follows the documentary crew that immortalized Scranton’s Dunder Mifflin branch in the series The Office as they set their sights on the historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it at the Toledo Truth Teller. Fans will have to tune into Season 1 to see how it sets up Season 2.

Who stars in The Paper Season 2?

'The Office's Greg Daniels Explains Why He's Doing Spinoff 'The Paper'
Related

'The Office's Greg Daniels Explains Why He's Doing Spinoff 'The Paper'

While no official Season 2 casting has been unveiled, the show’s main ensemble features Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez, all of whom we’d anticipate returning.

Who makes The Paper Season 2?

The Paper is created for television by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, both of whom serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Additional executive producers on the series include Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas. The show hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Stay tuned for more on The Paper Season 2 as it takes shape at Peacock, and let us know if you plan to tune into the show in the comments section.

The Paper, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 4, Peacock

The Paper

Alex Edelman

Chelsea Frei

Domhnall Gleeson

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Greg Daniels

Melvin Gregg

Oscar Nunez

Ramona Young

Sabrina Impacciatore

Tim Key




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kendra Licari in 'Unknown Number: The High School Catfish'
1
‘Unknown Number’ Doc: Where Is Kendra Licari Today After Cyberbullying Scandal?
Mark Consuelos on the September 2, 2025, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark'; Angela Bassett on ABC's 9-1-1
2
Mark Consuelos Dishes on ‘9-1-1’ Guest-Starring Role as ‘Live’ Returns
Young Sheldon - Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord
3
‘Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord Addresses Iain Armitage ‘Georgie & Mandy’ Reunion
GREY’S ANATOMY - “How Do I Live” - While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital. THURSDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD
4
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to New Season 22 Photo Clues
SNL Stars
5
Meet ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51’s Newcomers (PHOTOS)