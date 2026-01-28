‘The Neighborhood’: Malcolm’s Relationship Goes Public & More (PHOTOS)

If you have been missing The Neighborhood, don’t worry. There is less than one month until it returns with all-new episodes on CBS.

The sitcom went on hiatus for the holidays on December 8. During that episode, Marty Butler (Marcel Spears) was looking for an engagement ring for his girlfriend/baby momma, Courtney (Skye Townsend). Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) lent him the money since he didn’t have enough on his credit card, but his wife, Gemma (Beth Behrs), was not happy with him since he just lost his job.

Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) and Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold)’s anniversary plans were upended when one of Calvin’s ex-girlfriends showed up at their door. Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) had a meeting with the reality star he is ghostwriting a book for, and he was roped into filming a scene for her show.

The Neighborhood is returning on February 23, after more than two months off, in an episode titled “Welcome to the Zhuzh.” In this episode, Calvin secretly coaches Dave during a big job interview. Marty plans his proposal, and Malcolm and Mercedes’ (Amber Steves West) secret relationship goes public in the tabloids. The episode is directed by actress Kim Fields.

The Neighborhood is ending after eight seasons. The final date has not yet been announced.

See photos from the upcoming episode below.