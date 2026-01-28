‘The Neighborhood’: Malcolm’s Relationship Goes Public & More (PHOTOS)

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Amber West as Mercedes and Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm.
Monty Brinton/CBS

If you have been missing The Neighborhood, don’t worry. There is less than one month until it returns with all-new episodes on CBS.

The sitcom went on hiatus for the holidays on December 8. During that episode, Marty Butler (Marcel Spears) was looking for an engagement ring for his girlfriend/baby momma, Courtney (Skye Townsend). Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) lent him the money since he didn’t have enough on his credit card, but his wife, Gemma (Beth Behrs), was not happy with him since he just lost his job.

Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) and Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold)’s anniversary plans were upended when one of Calvin’s ex-girlfriends showed up at their door. Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) had a meeting with the reality star he is ghostwriting a book for, and he was roped into filming a scene for her show.

The Neighborhood is returning on February 23, after more than two months off, in an episode titled “Welcome to the Zhuzh.” In this episode, Calvin secretly coaches Dave during a big job interview. Marty plans his proposal, and Malcolm and Mercedes’ (Amber Steves West) secret relationship goes public in the tabloids. The episode is directed by actress Kim Fields.

The Neighborhood is ending after eight seasons. The final date has not yet been announced.

See photos from the upcoming episode below.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

“Welcome to Secrets and Santa” – The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past, Calvin’s ex-girlfriend, resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec.8 at a special time (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured: Amber West as Mercedes and Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After Malcolm’s surprise appearance on Mercedes’ show, Trophy Wives of Brentwood goes public, so does their relationship.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Calvin begins his secret training with Dave to help Dave ace his job interview.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Dave, Calvin, Gemma, and Tina see the news of Malcolm’s relationship on TV.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Butler and the Johnsons taking down the Butler’s Christmas decorations.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Calvin keeping a secret from his future daughter-in-law,
Courtney.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Calvin gives Dave more training.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Calvin and Dave talk to Dave’s son Grover (Hank Greenspan, left) outside their house.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Grover helped his dad with his interview.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Gemma and Tina watch Trophy Divas of Brentwood, the show’s equivalent of The Real Housewives, to watch Malcolm and Mercedes’ relationship unfold.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Actress Kim Fields directing the Season 8 Episode 9 episode of The Neighborhood.

