‘The Nanny’ in Talks for Revival — See the Cast Then & Now (PHOTOS)

Nanny Fine could be making a comeback!

In this new TV landscape of reboots and revivals, another ’90s sitcom is throwing its hat in the ring — The Nanny.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fran Drescher teased the possibility of the show coming back to a screen near you.

“We’re talking about it,” she revealed. “Peter [Marc Jacobson] and I are talking about it.” She’s referring to her ex-husband, whom she created the show with in 1993. It ran for six seasons on CBS, until 1999.

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later,” she added. “We can’t just pick up where we left off. But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.” She adds that her character probably would be more involved with social issues.”

