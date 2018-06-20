‘The Nanny’ in Talks for Revival — See the Cast Then & Now (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
6 Comments
Daniel Davis, Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, and Lauren Lane in The Nanny
CBS via Getty Images
Fran Drescher Is 'The Nanny'
CBS Photo Archive

THEN: Fran Fine (Fran Drescher)

Fran Drescher attends 'Sunday In The Park With George'
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

NOW: Fran Drescher

Charles Shaughnessy as Maxwell Sheffield in The Nanny
Getty Images

THEN: Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy)

Charles Shaughnessy at Champagne Launch Of The 5th Annual BritWeek
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NOW: Charles Shaughnessy

Daniel Davis as Niles The Butler on The Nanny
CBS Photo Archive

THEN: Niles (Daniel Davis)

Daniel Davis attends
Noam Galai/WireImage

NOW: Daniel Davis

Lauren Lane as C.C. Babcock in The Nanny
CBS Photo Archive

THEN: C.C. Babcock (Lauren Lane)

Screen Shot 2018-06-20 at 3.54.39 PM
Twitter

NOW: Lauren Lane

Margaret 'Maggie' Sheffield
Hulton Archive

THEN: Margaret ‘Maggie’ Sheffield (Nicholle Tom)

Nicholle Tom at the premiere of 'F*&% The Prom'
JB Lacroix/ WireImage

NOW: Nicholle Tom

benjamin-salisbury-the-nanny
Columbia TriStar/Courtesy of Getty Images

THEN: Brighton Sheffield (Benjamin Salisbury)

Screen Shot 2018-06-20 at 4.15.28 PM

NOW: Benjamin Salisbury

Madeline Zima as Grace Sheffield in The Nanny
Columbia TriStar/Courtesy of Getty Images

THEN: Grace Sheffield (Madeline Zima)

Madeline Zima at UCLA's 2018 Institute Of The Environment And Sustainability (IoES) Gala
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

NOW: Madeline Zima

Renée Taylor as Sylvia Fine in The Nanny
CBS via Getty Images

THEN: Sylvia Fine (Renée Taylor)

Renée Taylor at screening of
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

NOW: Renée Taylor

Nanny Fine could be making a comeback!

In this new TV landscape of reboots and revivals, another ’90s sitcom is throwing its hat in the ring — The Nanny.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fran Drescher teased the possibility of the show coming back to a screen near you.

“We’re talking about it,” she revealed. “Peter [Marc Jacobson] and I are talking about it.” She’s referring to her ex-husband, whom she created the show with in 1993. It ran for six seasons on CBS, until 1999.

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later,” she added. “We can’t just pick up where we left off. But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.” She adds that her character probably would be more involved with social issues.”

Click through the gallery above to see what the cast looks like today!

