9 Reboots and Revivals That Could Replace ‘Roseanne’ on ABC This Fall
1 of
All of a sudden, ABC has a gaping void in its fall schedule now that Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet has gotten the Roseanne revival canceled.
Luckily for the network, countless canceled-too-soon TV shows are ready and rarin’ for a revival. Sure, the logistics might be tricky — and some of these contenders are hour-long shows — but this is a network with Disney money behind it, right? Is there any mountain Mickey Mouse can’t move?
With the assumption that all options are open, click through the gallery above for some shows — Pushing Daisies, Firefly, and more — we’d most want to see given a second chance!
