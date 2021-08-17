‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6: All the New Costumes Revealed So Far (PHOTOS)

A new season of The Masked Singer means more creative costumes as another group of celebrities compete to take home the Golden Mask Trophy.

By this point, having more than one person compete in a costume isn’t unusual (after the Snow Owls and Russian Dolls). For example, in Season 6, there’s Banana Split, and those two are having fun with their pose in the gallery photo released by Fox. Other costumes revealed so far, as glimpsed in those images and the promo (below) include Cupcake, Mallard, Dalmation, Hamster, and Queen of Hearts.

But you won’t have to wait until the September 22 premiere to get to see more of the costumes. A special 30-minute sneak peek on Sunday, September 12, live across all time zones at 8/7c, will offer an exclusive look at Season 6, including the final costume reveal and the all-new characters.

According to Fox, the Season 6 contestants have a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances, and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Season 6 kicks off with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, September 22, and Thursday, September 23, at 8/7c and a double unmasking. (The new avatar singing competition show, Alter Ego, hosted by The Masked Singer Season 5 winner Nick Lachey, will follow with its own two-night premiere.)

Scroll down to see the costumes revealed so far.

The Masked Singer, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox