Todd Chrisley Admits He Was ‘Embarrassed’ for Daughter Savannah on ‘The Masked Singer’

There was one of Savannah Chrisley‘s reality TV appearances that Todd Chrisley didn’t tune in to while serving time in jail.

“I missed The Masked Singer because I was embarrassed for her, but I knew she was going to do that,” Todd quipped during his interview with Savannah and wife Julie Chrisley on Hulu’s IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup special, which premiered on Sunday, June 29. “Because she cannot sing.”

Savannah agreed with her father’s assessment of her singing skills, adding, “Yeah, that was awful.” Julie, for her part, shared that she did tune in to Savannah’s episode of the Fox singing competition series while behind bars.

Despite the secondhand embarrassment, Todd praised Savannah for doing her best. “I guess the beautiful part of that is that she went and did that and she didn’t care how bad she was,” he stated.

After performing her rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens, Savannah was unmasked as the show’s Afghan Hound during a March 2024 episode of the reality show.

“My life over the past year has changed drastically,” she told host Nick Cannon about why she decided to join the series. “[I] lost both my parents to the federal system, and now I have custody of my 15-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister. So, if I can teach them anything, it’s take everything that comes your way and don’t back down.”

Savannah went on to joke that she had a “good experience” despite her lack of musical skills or knowledge. She continued, “A big reason I did this is because I know my parents can watch it, and that was a big thing for me.”

Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion in 2022 and began serving multi-year prison sentences in January 2023. The couple were granted full pardons by President Donald Trump last month and were released from jail on May 28.

Amid the pair’s prison sentences, Savannah gained custody of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her niece, Chloe Chrisley. She continuously advocated for her parents’ release while also serving as the family’s primary breadwinner.

Todd applauded Savannah for keeping their family afloat during the Life After Lockup special. “A child should not have to take care of their parents. It’s the parents’ job to take care of the child,” he stated. “But for whatever reason, God blessed us with a child that is so unlike so many other kids out there. I said to her many times, ‘You were built for this moment.’”

Julie, for her part, added, “I hate that it happened the way that it did because her life was on hold. Now yes, they are her siblings, but it’s not her job to raise them.”