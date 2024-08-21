Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is returning to court this fall—for his most difficult case yet.

Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, consisting of 10 episodes, will drop on Thursday, October 17 and released photos showing Mickey back in court for his latest case, with his team, an intriguing one of him with Andrea (Yaya DaCosta), and one from a flashback with Maggie (Neve Campbell). Check them all out below.

The Lincoln Lawyer follows iconoclastic idealist Mickey Haller who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The series is based on Michael Connelly‘s novels. The third season is based on the fifth book, The Gods of Guilt.

The end of Season 2 set it up, with Mickey learning he had a new client, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), who was charged with the murder of the friend who recommended he turn to the lawyer, Giselle Dallinger—who was really Gloria Dayton, a.k.a. Glory Days (Fiona Rene). Mickey thought she was going to be spending time in Hawai’i, where her mother lived.

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo and DaCosta, the series also stars Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco). The recurring and guest star of Season 3 include Campbell, Merrin Dungey, Elliott Gould, Graye, Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, Allyn Moriyon, Wolé Parks, John Pirruccello, Rene, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Jon Tenney, and Krista Warner.

The series was created for television by David E Kelley and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios, and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

Check out the photos from Season 3 below.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, Netflix