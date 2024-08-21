‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3: Mickey Haller Is Back in Court for Toughest Case (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 6
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is returning to court this fall—for his most difficult case yet.

Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, consisting of 10 episodes, will drop on Thursday, October 17 and released photos showing Mickey back in court for his latest case, with his team, an intriguing one of him with Andrea (Yaya DaCosta), and one from a flashback with Maggie (Neve Campbell). Check them all out below.

The Lincoln Lawyer follows iconoclastic idealist Mickey Haller who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The series is based on Michael Connelly‘s novels. The third season is based on the fifth book, The Gods of Guilt.

The end of Season 2 set it up, with Mickey learning he had a new client, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), who was charged with the murder of the friend who recommended he turn to the lawyer, Giselle Dallinger—who was really Gloria Dayton, a.k.a. Glory Days (Fiona Rene). Mickey thought she was going to be spending time in Hawai’i, where her mother lived.

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo and DaCosta, the series also stars Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco). The recurring and guest star of Season 3 include Campbell, Merrin Dungey, Elliott Gould, Graye, Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, Allyn Moriyon, Wolé Parks, John Pirruccello, Rene, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Jon Tenney, and Krista Warner.

The series was created for television by David E Kelley and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios, and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

Check out the photos from Season 3 below.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, Netflix

Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 1
Courtesy Of Netflix

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is taking on Julian La Cosse’s (Devon Graye) case in Season 3

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Angus Sampson as Denis
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Mickey, with the team that he needs to win his cases—Izzy (Jazz Raycole), Lorna (Becki Newton), and Cisco (Angus Sampson)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell as Maggie in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 1
Lara Solanki/Netflix

A flashback to the early days of Mickey, with Maggie (Neve Campbell)

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 2
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Lorna in court

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 2
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Of course the dog has to be back!

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freemann, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 3
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Okay, we’re definitely intrigued by this photo of Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) and Mickey…

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 3
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Every season needs a photo of Mickey in his car

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 3
Lara Solanki/Netflix

What has Mickey smiling like that?

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 6
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Mickey, looking at home in court

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 8
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Izzy

Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner, John Pirruccello as William Forsythe, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Episode 8
Courtesy Of Netflix

William Forsythe (John Pirruccello) and Mickey trying to get Judge Regina Turner (Merrin Dungey) to rule in their favor?

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Angus Sampson as Denis
Lara Solanki/Netflix

What’s on Mickey’s phone?!

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

