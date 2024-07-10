Netflix‘s adaptation of Michael Connelly‘s books following Mickey Haller is a hit, so it’s no surprise that The Lincoln Lawyer will continue.

The series premiered in 2022, and so far it has aired two seasons following Manuel Garcia-Rulfo‘s lawyer. He doesn’t run his practice out of his car—but there are certainly quite a few files in the back of it, and he does spend quite a bit of time in it—but co-showrunner Ted Humphrey hasn’t ruled that out being part of his life going forward.

The series was renewed for a third season in August 2023, the same month the second part of the second was released. Below, we’re keeping track of everything we know about Season 3, from which book it’s based on to the cast and more. (Keep checking back, as this will be updated.)

How Did The Lincoln Lawyer Set up Season 3?

Izzy (Jazz Raycole) informed Mickey of a new client, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), being held at the West Hollywood sheriff’s station. He was being charged with murder and said he could pay Mickey’s fee. According to Julian, a friend, Giselle Dallinger, recommended him. Mickey didn’t recognize that name, but Julian insisted he had to know her, and she said if he was ever in trouble, to call him because he’s the best lawyer in town. Giselle was dead, and Julian was in trouble, though he insisted he’d never kill her. When Mickey went to the morgue to see her body, he realized Giselle was Gloria Dayton, a.k.a. Glory Days (Fiona Rene). She’d said she was planning to spend time in Hawai’i, where her mother lived. That seemed to set up a third season to cover The Gods of Guilt.

On Which Book Is Season 3 Based?

Netflix has announced that Season 3, consisting of 10 episodes, will, in fact, be based on The Gods of Guilty, the fifth book in Connelly’s series.

“While Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly’s novel The Gods of Guilt, we decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be,” co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement.

“There is no comparable flashback in the book, so we devised something that would also serve as a fitting introduction to the story of the season, both on a plot level but also emotionally,” they continued, referring to the first photos released for the season. “These images, of a young Mickey finishing up surfing before a life-changing day at work, as well as cuddling on the couch with his wife Maggie after putting their young daughter Hayley to bed, are from a pair of these flashback scenes that bookend the first episode and propel us into the rest of Season 3.”

Season 1 began “with the guy on the beach who is a broken shell of a man who has lost his career and kind of lost everything in his life,” and with the series, their goal with Mickey is “to tell the story that the books tell, of the mountains this guy has to climb and the valleys he has to fall back down into again and again on his road to whatever redemption he’s going to reach,” Humphrey also told TV Insider after Season 2.

Bringing this case up for Mickey at this point “does feel like the logical next story in that journey,” he continued. “We do have a plan through four seasons so far, and we have plans for more than that if we are so fortunate to be able to continue to do the show. We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on.” It is not yet known on which book a fourth season, should one be picked up, would be based.

Who Is in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Cast?

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey) and Raycole (Izzy) returning, Becki Newton (Lorna), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann) will be back. Also returning, in recurring roles, are Neve Campbell (Maggie), Krista Warner (Hayley Haller), Rene (Glory Days), and Graye (Julian La Cosse).

Also returning is Jon Tenney as Mickey Haller Sr. and joining the cast as recurring characters are Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, and Wolé Parks, according to Deadline. Irby will play DEA Agent James De Marco, whom Mickey suspects may have a sinister link to one of his cases. Klompus’ Annabeth Stephens is a neighbor of the late Giselle Dallinger who is interviewed by Cisco—but will her testimony be more useful to the prosecution? And Parks will play David Lyons, Julian’s longtime partner.

When Will Season 3 Premiere?

That has yet to be announced.

Is There a Season 3 Trailer Yet?

Not yet, but we don’t expect one to be available until at the earliest a premiere date is announced.