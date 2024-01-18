First ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 Details: Neve Campbell Returning, Plus Flashbacks! (PHOTOS)

Not only has the start of production on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 (in Los Angeles) revealed that Neve Campbell will be back, but we also have a few more details about what to expect when the Netflix drama returns.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will, of course, be back as Mickey Haller. Also reprising their roles are Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann). Also recurring alongside Campbell are Elliott Gould, Krista Warner, Fiona Rene, and Devon Graye. (Co-showrunner Ted Humphrey had previously told TV Insider how much we see of Maggie would depend on both Campbell’s schedule as well as the books and the stories.)

Season 3 will be 10 episode and based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly‘s The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt, as Humphrey had told us was the plan after the second half of Season 2. Check out the first photos from the new episodes above and below.

“While Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly’s novel The Gods of Guilt, we decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be,” Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, co-showrunners and executive producers, said in a statement.

They went on to reference the new photos. “There is no comparable flashback in the book, so we devised something that would also serve as a fitting introduction to the story of the season, both on a plot level but also emotionally,” they continue. “These images, of a young Mickey finishing up surfing before a life-changing day at work, as well as cuddling on the couch with his wife Maggie after putting their young daughter Hayley to bed, are from a pair of these flashback scenes that bookend the first episode and propel us into the rest of Season 3.”

Season 2 ended with Mickey learning that his next client, Julian La Cosse (Graye), has been accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, a.k.a. Glory Days (Rene). He insists he didn’t do it. As Humphrey told us, their goal with Mickey is “to tell the story that the books tell, of the mountains this guy has to climb and the valleys he has to fall back down into again and again on his road to whatever redemption he’s going to reach.”

Having this be the next case for Mickey “does feel like the logical next story in that journey,” he explained. “We do have a plan through four seasons so far, and we have plans for more than that if we are so fortunate to be able to continue to do the show. We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on.”

Joining Humphrey, Rodriguez, and Connelly as executive producers are David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. The series was created for television by Kelley and developed for television by Humphrey. It is produced by A+E Studios.